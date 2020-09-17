Art in the Park presses on with 18th edition

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Need something similar to ArtSplash? Latham Park will be home to the 18th Annual Art in the Park.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1915 S. Lemon St.

“People come all day long,” Sheryl Brosamle, the vice president of the Latham Park Friends, said. “I know it’s always been several hundred.”

Brosamle said many artists encouraged the organization to hold the event this year.

While she understands they won’t have all their regular artists due to coronavirus concerns, Brosamle said there will be more new artists participating -- some 20 in all.

Among those exhibiting: traditional artists, soap makers and craftspeople.

“One of our new ones is called neon crystal games," she said. "That's a teenager who is doing 3D printed tile games called, 'Chained.'"

A crowd favorite from Vermilion, S.D., will also be there with clothing and accessories.

“So it’s a nice variety of types of arts,” Brosamle said.

Already, a number of people have indicated they're eager to attend.