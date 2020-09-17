 Skip to main content
Art in the Park presses on with 18th edition
DSC01859.JPG

A sampling of past Art in the Park offerings.

 Provided

Need something similar to ArtSplash?  Latham Park will be home to the 18th Annual Art in the Park.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1915 S. Lemon St.

“People come all day long,” Sheryl Brosamle, the vice president of the Latham Park Friends, said. “I know it’s always been several hundred.”

Brosamle said many artists encouraged the organization to hold the event this year.

067.JPG

Artists in all media have exhibited at Art in the Park.

While she understands they won’t have all their regular artists due to coronavirus concerns, Brosamle said there will be more new artists participating -- some 20 in all.

Among those exhibiting: traditional artists, soap makers and craftspeople.

“One of our new ones is called neon crystal games," she said. "That's a  teenager who is doing 3D printed tile games called, 'Chained.'"

A crowd favorite from Vermilion, S.D., will also be there with clothing and accessories.

“So it’s a nice variety of types of arts,” Brosamle said.

Already, a number of people have indicated they're eager to attend.

051.JPG

All sorts of art work is expected at the 18th annual Art in the Park.

“A lot of people start their Christmas shopping at our event,” Brosamle said. “We know the whole event will be a little different."

There won’t be a full day of entertainment but there will be acts and two food trucks.

Brosamle said she hopes the people who do come out will have fun and be safe.

