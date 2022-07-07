Art Walk to highlight downtown galleries

Erin Webber-Dreeszen doesn't mind getting on a soapbox while talking about the link between art and the economy.

"I see corporate executives bring in prospective employees here all the time," the Sioux City Art Center's development director explained. "The employer can brag about Sioux City's growing art community and the prospective employee is suitably impressed by our building, which definitely has the 'wow' factor."

"Not only does the art community have an economic impact on Sioux City, it also raises our overall quality of life," Webber-Dreeszen said inside the expansive atrium of the 225 Nebraska St. center.

If Webber-Dreeszen seems unusually gung-ho when it comes to art in the urban landscape, she has a track record to back it up.

Earlier this year, the Sioux City Art Center partnered with other downtown art galleries for a periodic series of art walks.

The next art walk will take place at 5:30 p.m. July 14.

These walks will encourage art lovers to check out the Art Center before walking a few blocks to the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St., which is home to both Gallery 103 and the new Three Rivers Art Gallery.

Want more art? Then, head over to the Art SUX Gallery, 515 Fourth St., in addition to Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., which hosts both art exhibits as well as live music show.

"Downtown Sioux City has developed an art hub, with multiple galleries that are within walking distance," Webber-Dreeszen said. "You can go boom, boom, boom, from one gallery to the next within the course of a few hours."

Shannon Sargent is a proponent of the art walk concept.

A former mountaineering instructor with the U.S. Marine Corps, he is also an art professor at Morningside University.

More than that, Sargent is a prolific mixed media artist who exhibits at both the Art Center and the nearby Art SUX.

"Each art gallery has a unique identity," he said. "With its long history in downtown Sioux City, the Art Center is a known commodity."

"We were the art hub that established the art hub," interjected Webber -Dreeszen.

"Yet the Art Center may seem intimidating to some people because it is considered a place for the finer arts," Sargent said.

On the other hand, Art SUX with its eclectic mix of artists, is as much of a gathering place, Sargent said.

Certainly, having Hardline Coffee Company inside of Art SUX contributes to its casual vibe.

According to Art Center development assistant Summer Amman, Gallery One, Three Rivers and Vangarde Art also bring in a unique clientele.

"Art walks encourages people to sample each gallery, perhaps for the first time," she said.

Specific to the July 14 art walk, people can start the route at the Art Center at 5:30 p.m., heading to the two galleries at the Ho-Chunk Centre at 6:30 p.m., before continuing onto Art SUX at 7:30 p.m.

"Even better, each gallery will have both wine and food," Webber-Dreeszen said. "You can totally make a fun night out of it."

Yet Sargent said art patrons can also stand their own ground.

"You can go to one art gallery or every gallery," he suggested. "It's all up to you."

Amman said art walks are especially attractive to people who aren't necessarily regular gallery attendees.

"I can see the art walk having younger people checking out the exhibits," she said. "Who knows? It might even inspire them to pick up a brush."

Which is something that Sargent would like.

"I'm in a unique position because I make my living in art," he said. "For most artists, this is a sideline or a hobby. They may be able to rent space at Art SUX and sell a few pieces here or there. But this is a passion project for them."

That's why an art walk can showcase some untapped talent, Webber-Dreeszen explained.

"If more people come downtown on a Thursday night, we can grab a drink and a snack and see some outstanding art at the same time," she said. "That is how art can raise the quality of life in our community."