ArtSplash takes a virtual approach this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s going to be an ArtSplash this year – just not one on the river.

Organizers say they’ll have a week-long online celebration, looking back at the past 26 years.

“Because we had to cancel, we wanted to provide some type of virtual celebration of the event,” Summer Amman, development associate at the Sioux City Arts Center, said.

While Amman and others know moving ArtSplash online won’t be the same as the outdoor festival, they will be able to show what it means for artists and grow excitement for the next “in person” event.

Amman said she has begun posting memories at artsplashonline.com and on the Art Center’s Facebook page.

As the week progresses, more items will be added.

“For the most part, we wanted to share the special parts of the history,” Amman said. “Just to remember or celebrate what it is.”

Amman said the site will also have lots of activities people can do at home. The virtual ArtSplash will feature videos from artists who have participated in past activities.

The art center will also take the time to highlight and recognize the volunteers and workers.

“We hope to give them exposure and some connection with the public,” Amman said. The videos will also take viewers behind the scenes and show some of the event’s history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.