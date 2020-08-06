Beacon Story Lab publishes book of stories

For those who have enjoyed the Beacon Story Lab sessions, there's a new way to receive those stories -- a book.
Ally Karsyn, the founder of Beacon Story Lab, said she wanted to put something in people’s hands to fill up the canceled productions.
Karsyn used stories that were originally told live and put together a book, or 'zine. A 'zine is a small batch, book-like publication.
“This is a collection of stories gathered around the theme of resilience, hope and strength,” Karsyn said.
The publication is called “Sharing the Light."
Karsyn said there are nearly 50 pages, which has about 10 or more true stories that are meant to inspire and give a little hope back to the community.
"The 'zine features 12 stories and four poems, including a collaborative community poem, based off 36 individual responses from audience members," Karsyn said.
Karsyn said 'zine was the best format to publish in because it allows people to independently publish works. She thought it was a great fit for Beacon Story Lab and what they do.
Karsyn said a 'zine allows underrepresented voices to be heard.
Karsyn said those whose stories were in the collection felt honored, and it was a reminder about an event. She said having their story published like this allowed them to regain what they lost and they could regain the connection between themselves and the audience.
Karsyn did publish something similar to this last year with stories from those in the LGBTQ community and it was very well received. She said that that one was also a sponsored publication.
This year, Karsyn did a crowdfunding campaign to publish. She said she got enough to publish 100 books, but she’s willing to run it again if there’s a demand for it.
Karsyn said there were people who wanted it, and she hopes that more will be interested.
Karsyn said she hopes to do more for the storytellers this year. She said there won’t be any more shows this year but she hopes to do to some digital collaborations, "providing something that’s completely different."
Karsyn is looking into doing something where people would submit their stories anonymously. Stories would be a minute long and posted on Facebook.
Karsyn said she would either have others read these stories or do them herself. Another alternative would have it as text with pictures to represent the story.
“I’m not going to offer Zoom storytelling, it’s not the same,” Karsyn said.
Karsyn hopes that next year they will be able to do live shows again, just like it was before. However, time will tell what those events would look like.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!