Beacon Story Lab publishes book of stories

Karsyn said those whose stories were in the collection felt honored, and it was a reminder about an event. She said having their story published like this allowed them to regain what they lost and they could regain the connection between themselves and the audience.

Karsyn did publish something similar to this last year with stories from those in the LGBTQ community and it was very well received. She said that that one was also a sponsored publication.

This year, Karsyn did a crowdfunding campaign to publish. She said she got enough to publish 100 books, but she’s willing to run it again if there’s a demand for it.

Karsyn said there were people who wanted it, and she hopes that more will be interested.

Karsyn said she hopes to do more for the storytellers this year. She said there won’t be any more shows this year but she hopes to do to some digital collaborations, "providing something that’s completely different."

Karsyn is looking into doing something where people would submit their stories anonymously. Stories would be a minute long and posted on Facebook.