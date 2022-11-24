Convenience store district manager displays an eye for art of 'Persons Unknown'

When Daisey Kliment closes her eyes, she see faces.

They aren't the faces of family or friends or anyone she had ever met before. Instead, the people who populate her mind's eye are, as she puts it, "Persons Unknown."

"Persons Unknown" was the name of Kliment's art show that opened at the BLOCK Art Gallery, 1307 Pierce St. in early November.

This wasn't just the first art show Kliment was involved with. Indeed, it was one of the few art shows the self-trained artist had ever seen.

"My dad was an artist who never really thought of himself as one," the Sioux City-based Kliment remembered. "But I always knew what he was able to do without any art school training whatsoever."

Like father, like daughter?

"Probably," she said. "I'm 40 now and got started drawing when I was about 10. So, dad really was an inspiration to me."

However, Kliment's initial choice didn't involve paint, ink or anything quite so permanent.

"No, my first art pieces involved chalk," she explained. "Usually black."

Growing up poor in a blended family on Sioux City's westside, chalk was the only art supply available to Kliment.

Encouraged by instructors at the Salvation Army Community Center as well as by school art teachers, she credited drawing as a personal therapy.

"Things would get bad at home and I'd go into my bedroom to sketch something in a notebook," Kliment said.

Leaving home at an early age, she had to put her art aside in order to support herself.

Eventually, Kliment became a manager of a Casey's convenience store. Working her way up through the ranks, she became a district manager for the chain.

"What does a district manager do?" she said with a tired grin. "A little bit of everything. During COVID, I was working 60 hours a week."

With the pandemic receding, Kliment wanted to get back into art.

All of the hallmarks of her art remain much like they did in childhood.

Using black chalk or black pencil, Kliment will sketch an image she conjured up in her imagination.

Sometimes, the art piece will take 30 minutes to complete. It usually take less time.

"I'm fast," Kliment said. "As soon as I think of something, I need to draw it."

Indeed, most of "Persons Unknown" consist of faces, some with exaggerated eyes to emphasize emotions.

"Some people think my models are sad or mad," Kliment said. "I just think they're expressive."

According to some art show attendees, her work bears some similarities to the Cubism favored by Pablo Picasso.

While Kliment likes Picasso, she considers her style to be extremely personal.

It take her back to a childhood where art became a form of therapy or a type of self-expression.

"You know what? I've invited my art teacher from school to see my art show," Kliment said, smiling. "She couldn't believe I had my own art show."

Reflecting for a moment, she let out a chuckle.

"Sometimes, I can't believe I have my own art show," she said.

Hanging reproductions of her art pieces on the wall on The BLOCK, Kliment wants to be a role model for young people who are going through hard times.

Who knows? They may see random faces when using their imaginations.

And, maybe, such unknown person will become, like, known.

"It's taken me 30 years to have my art displayed in a gallery," Kliment said.