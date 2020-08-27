Gallery 103 slates first post-quarantine show

Gallery 103 isn't just planning a summer art show. It's expanding outside its space.
Susie Rodriguez, one of the 22 artists at Gallery 103, said the weekend show will be in its space at the Ho-Chunk Centre and the building's atrium at 600 Fourth St.
The "Art is Alive" show opens at 5 p.m. Friday and continues through 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Our shows have been really popular," said Rodriguez. "We get a very good crowd for our spring and fall shows. This time, it kind of ended up being a summer show. We’re hoping a lot of people will come out to see it.”
Rodriguez said Gallery 103 is one of the few area art spaces staging a show.
“Everybody needs an art fix,” artist Paula Crandell said.
In the age of COVID-19, Rodriguez said while the show will include precautions to keep visitors safe, it will still have a variety of works.
While others have held virtual openings, online galleries and YouTube tours, artist Chaeli Kohn said those substitutes can’t make up for the real thing.
“It's a big difference from seeing it on a screen and seeing it in reality,” Rodriguez said.
Artist Gail Ray said it’s refreshing to have this outlet and be able to share all the art they worked on at home.
“If you have a love for art, there’s a real drive and a real need to be around our events,” Brian Damon said. “It really feeds that soul within us.”
Rodriguez said it’s the first art show after quarantine -- other than the Sioux City Art Center's reopening.
Ray hopes visitors will be able to get excited about art again.
“We need to get that ball rolling,” Ray said. “We need to get people excited about art again."
Austin Rodriguez, another artist, said people keep coming back to their shows and events because people love the works and want to see what the artists do next.
In addition to the art, the show will boast music, throughout the gallery spaces.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!