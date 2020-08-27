Gallery 103 slates first post-quarantine show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gallery 103 isn't just planning a summer art show. It's expanding outside its space.

Susie Rodriguez, one of the 22 artists at Gallery 103, said the weekend show will be in its space at the Ho-Chunk Centre and the building's atrium at 600 Fourth St.

The "Art is Alive" show opens at 5 p.m. Friday and continues through 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Our shows have been really popular," said Rodriguez. "We get a very good crowd for our spring and fall shows. This time, it kind of ended up being a summer show. We’re hoping a lot of people will come out to see it.”

Rodriguez said Gallery 103 is one of the few area art spaces staging a show.

“Everybody needs an art fix,” artist Paula Crandell said.

In the age of COVID-19, Rodriguez said while the show will include precautions to keep visitors safe, it will still have a variety of works.

While others have held virtual openings, online galleries and YouTube tours, artist Chaeli Kohn said those substitutes can’t make up for the real thing.