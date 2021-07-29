Historic downtown building becomes new home to Art SUX Gallery

During the late 19th century and into the early 20th century, Sioux Cityans could purchase haberdashery from the west end of T.S. Martin & Co. Department Store's 515 Fourth St. location.

For much of the Great Depression and leading into World War II, fashionable ladies could meet up with friends at Kresge's second floor luncheonette, which was housed in the same building.

Up until a few years ago, well-dressed gents could fill their closets with plenty of Ralph Lauren dress shirts and Tommy Bahama weekend apparel at the recently closed Karlton's Men Clothiers at the very same place.

DOWNTOWN LANDMARK GETS A NEW PURPOSE

Amy Thompson knew the historical importance that the three-story Martin Block building has in downtown Sioux City.

That is why she and her engineer husband Matt Thompson wanted the space for Art SUX, a gallery for area artists to create, exhibit and sell their pieces.

"We started Art SUX with a studio and gallery at the Ho-Chunk Centre in 2019," Thompson explained. "But we quickly outgrew that space."

Ever since, she'd be scoping out downtown sites as soon as they hit the market.