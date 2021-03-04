Illustrator details dark time in Northwest Iowa history in graphic novel

In addition, four females were taken by Inkpaduta and his band of Dakota Sioux. Two of the females lost their lives while two survived. Abigail Gardner was one of the woman who survived. She went on to write an autobiography of her grim experience.

"When people think of graphic novels, they think it is going to be for kids," Kelley said, "However, 'Moon of the Snowblind' is anything but kid stuff."

It took you more than six years to complete "Moon of the Snowblind," but your interest in the story of Abigail Gardner began much earlier, right?

"My uncle had a copy of Abigail Gardner's autobiography that I remembered reading when I was younger. The subject intrigued me and I read everything that was available. When I started writing 'Moon of the Snowblind,' I wanted to tell two sides of the story."

You not only researched the subject, you actually visited many of the sites personally.

"I did that because I wanted to be inspired visually. It helped with telling the story visually."

Seems like you viewed visual storytelling as a series of compositions.