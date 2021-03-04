Illustrator details dark time in Northwest Iowa history in graphic novel

There are two things you need to know about Cedar Falls, Iowa-based artist Gary Kelley.
According to his daughter Cydney, Kelley has no use for email. Plus he considers art made by computer to be "disgusting."
"Digital art has no personality," he explained. "You lose that when the artist is using a computer instead of a brush."
A University of Northern Iowa graduate, Kelley is a member of the New York Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame and has had his illustrations published in such publications as Time, Rolling Stone, The Atlantic and Playboy.
With more than 40 years of experience as an illustrator, Kelley remains best known for his work in the New Yorker.
"I once asked the editors at the New Yorker why they weren't assigning me stuff as often they used to," Kelley said. "They told me, Gary, we never know what to expect from you."
"Kelley chuckled at the memory.
An illustrator of more than 30 books, including "The Harlem Hellfighters," one of the New York Times's 2014 finalists as "Picture Book of the Year," Kelley recently released "Moon of the Snowblind: Spirit Lake Massacre" (Ice Cube Press LLC), which is his first true graphic novel.
Detailing what is considered a dark moment in Iowa's history, "Moon of the Snowblind" tells the story of the Spirit Lake Massacre of 1857 when a number of white settlers in Northwest Iowa's lakes region were killed.
In addition, four females were taken by Inkpaduta and his band of Dakota Sioux. Two of the females lost their lives while two survived. Abigail Gardner was one of the woman who survived. She went on to write an autobiography of her grim experience.
"When people think of graphic novels, they think it is going to be for kids," Kelley said, "However, 'Moon of the Snowblind' is anything but kid stuff."
It took you more than six years to complete "Moon of the Snowblind," but your interest in the story of Abigail Gardner began much earlier, right?
"My uncle had a copy of Abigail Gardner's autobiography that I remembered reading when I was younger. The subject intrigued me and I read everything that was available. When I started writing 'Moon of the Snowblind,' I wanted to tell two sides of the story."
You not only researched the subject, you actually visited many of the sites personally.
"I did that because I wanted to be inspired visually. It helped with telling the story visually."
Seems like you viewed visual storytelling as a series of compositions.
"I did. Each square and rectangle was a compositional challenge. In fact, readers can think of each page of 'Moon of the Snowbound' to be series of three or four compositions. If you multiply that by 184 pages and you can see how how much work it takes."
"Moon of the Snowblind: Spirit Lake Massacre," a graphic novel by award-winning illustrator (and Iowa native) Gary Kelley may be purchased at area book stores as well as online book retailers like Amazon.com.