Morningside College professor presenting organic art on Earth Day

“I was raised in a family where connecting with nature was very important,” she said.

Indeed, this love of nature allowed her to connect art with science when she collaborated with Louisiana State University chemistry professor John A. Pojman in developing new polymer clays.

More important, nature remained front and center in Prindaville’s painting, drawing and sculpture.

“I am interested in the human role in shaping an ecological balance and creation on the beautiful fragility and resilience of the natural world,” she said. “I want viewers to interact and emotionally connect with my work and, for that experience, to demonstrate the joy of contemplative engagement with nature as well as provide a taste of the sorrow a disconnect with nature can bring.”

In fact, Prindaville’s passion in preserving the biosphere and its flora and fauna has motivated her to use a wide variety of mediums and approaches to connect with the public.

While she has worked with painting, mixed media, sculptures and a living interactive installation, Prindaville is now learning about ceramics, including Raku, which is a Japanese form of hand-molded, lead-glazed earthenware.