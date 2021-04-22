 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morningside College professor presenting organic art on Earth Day
0 comments

Morningside College professor presenting organic art on Earth Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Inside a studio at Morningside College’s MacCollin Classroom Building, associate art professor Shelby Prindaville was showing some of the ceramic planters she recently made.

“I haven’t done a lot of work in ceramics,” she said, “but I wanted these planters to look as organic and as natural as possible.”

The planters contained an Episcia cultivar, which is a tropical and close relative to the African Violet, as well as the Yucca glauca, a native plant which Prindaville grew from seeds she harvested in the Loess Hills.

“I keep a ridiculous quantity of plants in my own house,” Prindaville, who is also head of Morningside’s visual arts department, explained. “I like propagating plants and sharing them with others.”

Indeed, nature plays an important role in her eco-friendly art.

Already an established artist whose work has been exhibited in New York, Loos Angeles, Boston, Kansas City and Washington, D.C., Prindaville’s ceramics and painting will be shown at The Block Gallery, 1307 Pierce St. during an “Artist for the Earth” exhibit that will run until June 18.

A part of the Earth Day Network of Artists for the Earth program, an opening reception for Prindaville will be held at The Block at 7 p.m. Thursday, which also happens to be Earth Day.

“I was raised in a family where connecting with nature was very important,” she said.

Indeed, this love of nature allowed her to connect art with science when she collaborated with Louisiana State University chemistry professor John A. Pojman in developing new polymer clays.

More important, nature remained front and center in Prindaville’s painting, drawing and sculpture.

“I am interested in the human role in shaping an ecological balance and creation on the beautiful fragility and resilience of the natural world,” she said. “I want viewers to interact and emotionally connect with my work and, for that experience, to demonstrate the joy of contemplative engagement with nature as well as provide a taste of the sorrow a disconnect with nature can bring.”

In fact, Prindaville’s passion in preserving the biosphere and its flora and fauna has motivated her to use a wide variety of mediums and approaches to connect with the public.

While she has worked with painting, mixed media, sculptures and a living interactive installation, Prindaville is now learning about ceramics, including Raku, which is a Japanese form of hand-molded, lead-glazed earthenware.

“Art should have a purpose,” she said. “Not only are my planters artistic, you can plant things in them.”

Which is both artistically and ecologically-sound, you might say.

Always interested in art, Prindaville credited her family for their support.

“It’s a natural inclination to say you can’t make a living as an artist,” she admitted. “Somehow, I’ve found a way to create a career by doing what I love.”

Prindaville’s work has been included in a number of public and private collections. She’s also been selected as a World Wildlife Fund tour artist and has been published in a wide range of journals, catalogs and media outlets.

Plus Prindavillle wants to pass on a love of nature onto her students.

“We all need to look at our surroundings in a different way,” she said. “We should be celebrating Earth every day, not one day out of the year.”

An art show for the planet

WHAT: An eco-friendly exhibit featuring works by Morningside College art professor Shelby Prindaville, running now through June 18.

WHERE: The Block, 1307 Pierce St., Sioux City

OPENING RECEPTION: 7 p.m. Thursday, which is Earth Day

MORE ON PRINDAVILLE'S ART: shelbyprindaville.com

Test your planetary IQ on Earth Day

1 EARTH DAY HAS BEEN AROUND FOR MORE THAN HALF A CENTURY

The first Earth Day started in 1970 by Gaylord Nelson, a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin. Active in the conservation movement after reading Rachel Carson's "Silent Spring," Nelson was wondering why people protested the Vietnam War instead of oil spills, pesticides and smog.

2 THE DATE WAS CHOSEN TO APPEAL TO COLLEGE KIDS

Nelson selected April 22 -- which came between spring break and final exams -- as a way to attract political-minded college kids.

3 THE FIRST EARTH DAY WAS A BIG SUCCESS

More than 20 million Americans celebrated the first Earth Day. Since then, more than one billion people in more than 192 countries take part in Earth Day activities.

4 HOWEVER, IT GOES BY A DIFFERENT NAME IN OTHER COUNTRIES

The United Nations christened the holiday as "International Earth Day" in 2009. In the U.S., it simply known as Earth Day.

5 EARTH DAY SPURRED ON INNOVATION

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), approved by President Richard Nixon in 1970, was a result of the initial Earth Day. So was legislation on clean air, clean water and endangered species.

6 SING ALONG TO EARTH DAY

In case you didn't know, Earth Day has its own theme song. It was written by India poet Abhay Kumar in 2013 and has been recorded in all U.N. official languages.

7 THE MOVEMENT HAS MADE A BIG DIFFERENCE

On Earth Day 2011, 28 million trees were planted in Afghanistan for a "Plant Trees Not Bombs" campaign.

8 THIS YEAR'S THEME: RESTORE OUR EARTH

Each year, Earth Day has a different theme. This year, the theme is Restore Our Earth and features five primary programs: The Canopy Project, Food and Environment, Climate Literacy, the Global Earth Challenge and the Great Global Clean-up.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News