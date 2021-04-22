Morningside College professor presenting organic art on Earth Day

Inside a studio at Morningside College’s MacCollin Classroom Building, associate art professor Shelby Prindaville was showing some of the ceramic planters she recently made.
“I haven’t done a lot of work in ceramics,” she said, “but I wanted these planters to look as organic and as natural as possible.”
The planters contained an Episcia cultivar, which is a tropical and close relative to the African Violet, as well as the Yucca glauca, a native plant which Prindaville grew from seeds she harvested in the Loess Hills.
“I keep a ridiculous quantity of plants in my own house,” Prindaville, who is also head of Morningside’s visual arts department, explained. “I like propagating plants and sharing them with others.”
Indeed, nature plays an important role in her eco-friendly art.
Already an established artist whose work has been exhibited in New York, Loos Angeles, Boston, Kansas City and Washington, D.C., Prindaville’s ceramics and painting will be shown at The Block Gallery, 1307 Pierce St. during an “Artist for the Earth” exhibit that will run until June 18.
A part of the Earth Day Network of Artists for the Earth program, an opening reception for Prindaville will be held at The Block at 7 p.m. Thursday, which also happens to be Earth Day.
“I was raised in a family where connecting with nature was very important,” she said.
Indeed, this love of nature allowed her to connect art with science when she collaborated with Louisiana State University chemistry professor John A. Pojman in developing new polymer clays.
More important, nature remained front and center in Prindaville’s painting, drawing and sculpture.
“I am interested in the human role in shaping an ecological balance and creation on the beautiful fragility and resilience of the natural world,” she said. “I want viewers to interact and emotionally connect with my work and, for that experience, to demonstrate the joy of contemplative engagement with nature as well as provide a taste of the sorrow a disconnect with nature can bring.”
In fact, Prindaville’s passion in preserving the biosphere and its flora and fauna has motivated her to use a wide variety of mediums and approaches to connect with the public.
While she has worked with painting, mixed media, sculptures and a living interactive installation, Prindaville is now learning about ceramics, including Raku, which is a Japanese form of hand-molded, lead-glazed earthenware.
“Art should have a purpose,” she said. “Not only are my planters artistic, you can plant things in them.”
Which is both artistically and ecologically-sound, you might say.
Always interested in art, Prindaville credited her family for their support.
“It’s a natural inclination to say you can’t make a living as an artist,” she admitted. “Somehow, I’ve found a way to create a career by doing what I love.”
Prindaville’s work has been included in a number of public and private collections. She’s also been selected as a World Wildlife Fund tour artist and has been published in a wide range of journals, catalogs and media outlets.
Plus Prindavillle wants to pass on a love of nature onto her students.
“We all need to look at our surroundings in a different way,” she said. “We should be celebrating Earth every day, not one day out of the year.”