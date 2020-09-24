 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pickled Palette offers 'projects to go'
View Comments

Pickled Palette offers 'projects to go'

{{featured_button_text}}
DSC_9626.JPG

Pickled Palette, 4014 Morningside Ave, offers a creative outlet both in store and at home-with projects to go.

 Diane Dykes, Weekender

Need a way to de-stress and be creative?

Pickled Palette offers fun projects for all ages, from DIY decorative pieces to functional pieces.

Owner Ashley Prince said Pickled Palette specializes in camps and events, but it will do walk-ins for anyone who wants to do creative things like making tie-dyed masks and pottery.

Prince and everyone else at Pickled Palette has taken time to refresh the studio, give it a face-lift, and institute precautions to keep everyone safe.

“It’s still the same creative outlook they depend on,” said Prince.

DSC_9621.JPG

Artwork that's displayed at Pickled Palette

Prince said she wanted to provide people a way to have a creative outlet and do projects from the comfort and convenience of their homes, so she is now offering projects. 

“Because of COVID, we began to offer projects to go,” Prince said. “Much like a restaurant or food service, we package your project up along with the paints and brushes.”

When people are done with the projects, Prince said that all items have to be returned to Pickled Palette.

“That’s been a well-received option, given the times,” Prince said. “Especially because our customers can focus on their project a little clearer and work on it in multiple increments.” 

DSC_9625.JPG

Some of the seasonal items that people can come in and decorate.

Pickled Palette is also live on Facebook which allows customers to see what they have and easily shop online.

Pickled Palette has also been doing lots of offsite and outdoor events, like its "Paint on the Patio" events at Oscar Carl Vineyard.

Prince said there are lots of virtual classes on top of that.

“It’s the one thing they kind of look forward to, entertainment-wise,” Prince said. “There are limited options.

“Art has always been a way to express yourself, de-stress, and relax your mind,” Prince said. “And people have used it in a therapeutic sense.”

For more information about all the events, along with their online sales, can be found through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/pickledpalette/.

Tyson drives concert traffic to its parking lot
Alley Art festival expands footprint in downtown Sioux City
LAMB Theatre opens for its 41st season
SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

The details

What: Pickled Palette

Where: 4014 Morningside Ave

When: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Phone: (712) 224-2757

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News