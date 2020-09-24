Pickled Palette offers 'projects to go'

Need a way to de-stress and be creative?
Pickled Palette offers fun projects for all ages, from DIY decorative pieces to functional pieces.
Owner Ashley Prince said Pickled Palette specializes in camps and events, but it will do walk-ins for anyone who wants to do creative things like making tie-dyed masks and pottery.
Prince and everyone else at Pickled Palette has taken time to refresh the studio, give it a face-lift, and institute precautions to keep everyone safe.
“It’s still the same creative outlook they depend on,” said Prince.
Prince said she wanted to provide people a way to have a creative outlet and do projects from the comfort and convenience of their homes, so she is now offering projects.
“Because of COVID, we began to offer projects to go,” Prince said. “Much like a restaurant or food service, we package your project up along with the paints and brushes.”
When people are done with the projects, Prince said that all items have to be returned to Pickled Palette.
“That’s been a well-received option, given the times,” Prince said. “Especially because our customers can focus on their project a little clearer and work on it in multiple increments.”
Pickled Palette is also live on Facebook which allows customers to see what they have and easily shop online.
Pickled Palette has also been doing lots of offsite and outdoor events, like its "Paint on the Patio" events at Oscar Carl Vineyard.
Prince said there are lots of virtual classes on top of that.
“It’s the one thing they kind of look forward to, entertainment-wise,” Prince said. “There are limited options.
“Art has always been a way to express yourself, de-stress, and relax your mind,” Prince said. “And people have used it in a therapeutic sense.”
For more information about all the events, along with their online sales, can be found through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/pickledpalette/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!