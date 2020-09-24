Pickled Palette offers 'projects to go'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Need a way to de-stress and be creative?

Pickled Palette offers fun projects for all ages, from DIY decorative pieces to functional pieces.

Owner Ashley Prince said Pickled Palette specializes in camps and events, but it will do walk-ins for anyone who wants to do creative things like making tie-dyed masks and pottery.

Prince and everyone else at Pickled Palette has taken time to refresh the studio, give it a face-lift, and institute precautions to keep everyone safe.

“It’s still the same creative outlook they depend on,” said Prince.

Prince said she wanted to provide people a way to have a creative outlet and do projects from the comfort and convenience of their homes, so she is now offering projects.

“Because of COVID, we began to offer projects to go,” Prince said. “Much like a restaurant or food service, we package your project up along with the paints and brushes.”

When people are done with the projects, Prince said that all items have to be returned to Pickled Palette.