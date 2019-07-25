Betty Anne Skewis-Arnett is a local artist who finally found the time to paint after retiring from teaching theater at Morningside College two years ago.
She originally went to school for theater and a minor in art. She then went to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and got her masters degree in fine art for costume making.
She feels like after retiring from her career in teaching she was able to "bust out" her other artistic talents.
Weekender: When, how and why did you get into creating art?
Skewis-Arnett: "I guess I've always created art in some form. I was brought up in a pretty artistic family. They weren't necessarily artistic themselves, but they were very supportive. I also have relatives that are artists and actors and puppeteers, so it was very accepted in my family. I never had the 'what are you going to do with your life' question...ever. Now, in what I call my 'second act,' I'm able to buckle down and paint every day."
Weekender: What are your favorite subjects to create?
Skewis-Arnett: "When I retired, I think I was so excited to paint that things just came out as abstract. A lot of bright colors, a lot of movement, a lot of texture...texture is my favorite design element. Now I'm pushing myself and I'm trying to do landscapes. I don't know why, I just have this urge to work on landscapes and see if I can do it. The last couple paintings have been landscapes, but they still are very expressionistic. I am in no means a realistic painter."
Weekender: Who are some of your artistic influences?
Skewis-Arnett: "Well, as corny as it sounds (Vincent) Van Gough is my favorite painter. I love expressionistic painters because of their use of color and texture and wacky perspective. I also like George Seurat with his use of color. I like abstract painters, as well, even though I don't have a favorite."
Weekender: What in life inspires you to create?
Skewis-Arnett: "What doesn't? I've always been creative. I have had the support of my family to be creative. It's just a part of me. I don't think about what inspires me because it's always there."
Weekender: What are your favorite forms of media to work with?
Skewis-Arnett: "I love a little bit of everything, but oil paints are my favorite. I worked with them when I was in school, but I haven't had a chance to play with them until now and I'm in love. I love oil pastels. I love charcoal. I tried to work with acrylics, but I'm coming home to my oil paints. You can move the oil paint across the canvas because it doesn't dry very quickly."
Weekender: How do you know when a piece is complete?
Skewis-Arnett: "That is such a hard question. I walk away a lot. I work at home in our guest room, which I like. I paint for a little while, then I go and do something else. That is something I tried to teach my students. You have to get away from the painting for a while because when you stay on it, it never seems to work. I walk away, come back and then add something. I'll come back the next day and say 'that's enough.' When you try too hard and keep working on it, it looks like you've tried too hard and you've killed the spirit of the piece."
Weekender: How do different emotions affect your creativity?
Skewis-Arnett: "I think it's everything. If you look at my pieces, some of them are darker. With those, you can tell I wasn't in a happy place. Other pieces are full of color, energy and movement, so I know I was in a happier place. Art, emotions and the mind are all connected."
Weekender: Is it hard letting go when you sell an original piece?
Skewis-Arnett: "Sometimes. It's not hard when you know somebody really loves the piece and it will be on display in their home. That feeling is really good. I had a few pieces that were accepted into the Mercy Child Advocacy Center, which is not open to the public. Some asked why I would do that when the pieces wouldn't get seen by a lot of people, but I know it is bringing comfort to some people."
Weekender: Why do you create art? What does it do for you?
Skewis-Arnett: "It helps with the angst. After working for 30 years, you feel like you should be doing something sometimes. It also just fulfills the day and helps you feel like you are doing something to help yourself and hopefully help the world you are living in."
Weekender: Do you ever have to force yourself to work, or does it always come naturally?
Skewis-Arnett: "I have to force myself. The landscapes are hard for me. I have to focus to keep looking back at the reference. It's more technical. I have to push myself, which I think is healthy. That's fun for me...I guess it's the teacher in me. I feel like I have to grow and keep learning, so I do things that challenge me. Then I'll go back and play."
Weekender: Imagine and describe a world where art is illegal.
Skewis-Arnett: "Ooh...hateful. People don't always stop to think about why they need art when they aren't artists. Sometimes I'll point out to my students that even if you've never been to a theatrical performance or an art gallery, they have art in their everyday lives. They have music, video games, graphic design...they have it every day in their lives if they stopped to think about it. We take a lot of it for granted because it's always been around. I can't imagine not having any art. That would make the world pretty grey. I feel like even if it was illegal, people would find a way to express themselves."
Weekender: What is your ultimate goal in this game?
Skewis-Arnett: "To be able to express myself. I don't have any dreams of becoming famous. That doesn't matter to me. It's about having that freedom...especially after the last question you asked me."