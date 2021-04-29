Sioux City Art Center plans a week-long fundraiser of 'Pure Imagination'

When organizers were planning events for the Sioux City Art Center's week-long fundraiser, development coordinator Erin Webber-Dreeszen drew inspiration from a famous "Candy Man."
"As soon as guests walked through our doors, I wanted to dazzle all of their senses," she said. "I want them to feel like they're walking into 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.'"
That is the concept behind "Pure Imagination: A Week of Delights" -- a seven-day fundraising event for the 225 Nebraska St. art center, running Saturday through May 7.
"We interpret the world around us through our five senses," development associate Summer Amman explained. "Our fundraiser will show how the visual arts can enhance those senses."
The event begins with an exploration of sight, via a silent auction, at 7 p.m. Saturday. What will be up for bid? Everything from artwork, weekend getaways and, even, a virtual comedy show. All items may be found at Pure Imagination (classy.org).
On Sunday, the sensation of touch will be examined through a hands-on experience with clay. Squish, pound and mold your way with a sculpting class at the Gilchrist Learning Center.
Monday mornings may be less menacing with a cup o' Joe as well as a sweet treat. Art Center members are encouraged to get one of each during a Member Appreciation Coffee, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Monday, before heading off for work.
Can nature be considered art? Certainly, flowers can add color and, more important, aroma, to any setting. Immerse yourself in sense of scent as a variety of flowers will fill the Art Center's atrium all day on Wednesday.
Beauty in a musical manner will be a part of May 6's festivities. Harpist Mary Watts will be entertaining guests from 5 to 8 p.m. in the art center's atrium.
Plenty of deliciousness will be on the menu from 5 to 7 p.m. May 7. Wines, cheeses, meats and anything that can fit onto a charcuterie board may finds their way into your belly. Plus singer-songwriter Mike Langley will perform on the Art Center's front lawn while you nosh.
Pure Imagination will conclude May 7, with guests walking through a life-sized version of artist Dennis Dykema's "Comet Showers."
"It will be so much fun," Amman said. "Each day is devoted to different senses while 'Comet Showers' combines each sense into a single exhibit."
Which is pretty smart thinking on behalf of the Art Center, which like other organizations, had to adapt to COVID restrictions in order to keep everyone safe.
"We were closed to the public for four months," director Todd Behrens said. "It was during that down time when we had to reimagine our role in the age of COVID."
This included moving more programming online.
"We were already expanding our online presence, prior to the pandemic," Behrens said. "COVID just made the expansion happen at a faster rate."
Webber-Dreeszen said "Pure Imagination" was conceived with COVID restrictions in mind.
"There are some events that are only available online, like our virtual auction," she explained. "Other events, like our Wine & Cheese Soiree, will take place outside of the Art Center."
Actual events inside the Center will occur in large areas, like the atrium, where social distancing is possible. Otherwise, they will be held at the Gilchrist Learning Center, where space and class sizes will be limited.
This is fine by Behrens, who understands it may take a while for audiences to return to the Art Center.
"It's been a tough year for everyone," he said. "Perhaps art can bring color back into everybody's lives."