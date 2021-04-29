Sioux City Art Center plans a week-long fundraiser of 'Pure Imagination'

Can nature be considered art? Certainly, flowers can add color and, more important, aroma, to any setting. Immerse yourself in sense of scent as a variety of flowers will fill the Art Center's atrium all day on Wednesday.

Beauty in a musical manner will be a part of May 6's festivities. Harpist Mary Watts will be entertaining guests from 5 to 8 p.m. in the art center's atrium.

Plenty of deliciousness will be on the menu from 5 to 7 p.m. May 7. Wines, cheeses, meats and anything that can fit onto a charcuterie board may finds their way into your belly. Plus singer-songwriter Mike Langley will perform on the Art Center's front lawn while you nosh.

Pure Imagination will conclude May 7, with guests walking through a life-sized version of artist Dennis Dykema's "Comet Showers."

"It will be so much fun," Amman said. "Each day is devoted to different senses while 'Comet Showers' combines each sense into a single exhibit."

Which is pretty smart thinking on behalf of the Art Center, which like other organizations, had to adapt to COVID restrictions in order to keep everyone safe.

"We were closed to the public for four months," director Todd Behrens said. "It was during that down time when we had to reimagine our role in the age of COVID."