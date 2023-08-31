Downtown Sioux City will be full of all variety of art, Saturday and Sunday, when the Sioux City Art Center ushers in its 29th annual ArtSplash.

“When people think of art, it is usually painting or sculpture,” Sioux City Art Center Director Todd Behrens explained, outside of the 225 Nebraska St. facility. “Instead, ArtSplash has evolved into the celebration of all aspects of arts.”

Artist booths will again line both sides of Third Street, between Pierce and Nebraska Streets as well as Pierce between Third Street and the railroad tracks on Second Street, with everything from paintings, ceramics, photography, prints, metal, glass, wood, fiber and mixed media pieces available.

A panel of judges will visit all of the booths, determining the winners of $7,000 in total prize money, from artists who’ve traveled near and far to be part of ArtSplash.

Certainly a unique form of art will be exhibited by ArtSplash artist Amanda Browder, who is currently leading a communitywide project to gather and stitch cotton fabric onto massive textile sculptures that will drape portions of the Art Center in time for the 30th anniversary.

“Even though this year’s ArtSplash hasn’t even started, we have things lined up for next year’s ArtSplash,” Behrens said.

The performing arts will be highlighted by an eclectic lineup of live entertainment, which includes the Mount Zion Baptist Choir, the Siouxland Discovery Chorus, Chad Elliott and Kathryn Fox, Jack, Mike and Jonah Langley, String Music by Paul Imholte and, even, the Lion Dancers from the Pho Mon Buddhist Temple of Siouxland.

So, does ArtSplash consider a little prestidigitation a legit artform? Apparently so, since the Amazing Arthur will be back dazzling crowds with some primo sleight of hand trickery.

Even the cinematic arts will be spotlighted when the Siouxland International Film Festival will offer continuous showings of both its family friendly shorts as well as its top contenders from the 2022 festival.

And what about the culinary arts? According to Behrens, there will be a multitude of food and beverage vendors along the southwest corner of the festival grounds.

However, don’t be surprised at the sight of some artistic wannabes who are willing to display their talent (or lack of it).

“The Junior League Hands On! Gallery will be open during ArtSplash and so will the Gilchrist Learning Center,” Behrens said. “Plus, there will be plenty of kid-friendly activities that will encourage their love of art.”

In fact, kids will be asked to get in touch with their inner Jackson Pollock in a literal art splash.

“We’ll water down some paints and give participants a chance to create their own masterpieces by using a few colors or every color of their rainbow,” Behrens said. “Though a handful of colors will look better, since an art piece with all colors blended together with leave you with a not very pleasant shade of brown.”

Hmm, everybody’s an art critic, we guess.

Still, ArtSplash remains all about self-expression, especially since its move to downtown Sioux City.

Previously, the Labor Day Weekend festival was held along the Riverfront’s Anderson Dance Pavilion or at either Riverside or Grandview Park.

That all changed when ArtSplash was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were very cautious when planning the 2021 ArtSplash,” Behrens explained. “We had fewer art booths than ever before by design. If we had it at a city park, ArtSplash would’ve looked like a family gathering instead of a proper art festival.”

This was why ArtSplash was moved to the Art Center’s expansive campus.

“Even after more than 25 years, many people had never been inside the Art Center,” Behrens said. “ArtSplash gave them the chance to check us out.”

In addition, the Art Sux Gallery, Gallery 103 and Three Rivers Gallery were all within walking distance of the Art Center, giving ArtSplash more of an urban downtown festival feel to it.

“I’ve never been one of those people who thought there was nothing to see or do in Sioux City,” Behrens said. “Give the variety of events, ArtSplash literally has something for everybody.

“Whether you like to see art, make art or watch the performing arts, we promise you’ll have a good tine at ArtSplash,” he added.