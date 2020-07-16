Sioux City artists say pandemic affects tone of their work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Art takes time and, sometimes, art galleries do, too.

Art SUX Gallery located in the Ho-Chunk Center at 600 Fourth St. was able to reopen July 11.

Amy Thompson, the owner of the Art SUX gallery, said everyone is excited to reopen. However, they don't want to rush things if artists and patrons aren't ready.

Thompson said she first opened the Art SUX Gallery in December because she and other artists couldn't afford some of the expensive rates for an art studio.

"When the Benson building closed, which a lot of these artists were in, they were left without a space," Thompson said. "And some got into Gallery 103, and some did not and those who did not, including myself, had no place to go. It was kind of a frantic search."

Add in the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and many artists found their inspiration was gone or the tone of their work had changed.

"I had almost completely shut down," Thompson said. "Once I came back in here, I had tons of ideas. It's the sitting down and doing it."