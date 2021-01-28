Sioux City native 'Ding' Darling among cartoonists spotlighted in Public Museum exhibit

Back in the first half of the 20th century, a newspaper editorial cartoonist was as famous and influential as any marquee-named columnist.

Such A-List 'toonists will be part of a new traveling exhibit currently on display at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., now through March 14.

In cooperation with Mid-American Art Alliance, "Lines with Power and Purpose" has 51 original editorial cartoons form the nation's top newspapers from 1900 to 1950, which is considered the "Golden Age of Print Journalism."

Among the vintage cartoon will be work by Sioux City native J.N. "Ding" Darling, who began his career at the Sioux City Journal and the Des Moines Register.

Darling later became the editorial cartoonist for the New York Herald Tribune, where he won the Pulitzer Prize in 1924 and 1943.

"Darling was as well known as (national columnists like) Walter Winchell," Museum history curator Matt Anderson said. "Darling's work (was syndicated) at hundreds of newspapers, across the country."

Indeed, Anderson compare such editorial cartoonists to modern-day TV anchorpeople when it came to influencing minds.