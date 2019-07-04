Molly Pace is an art therapist and a mother who creates works of art most often by starting to pour acrylic paints upon canvases.
She is the owner of Heart Therapy at 411 Pearl St., which she considers her greatest creation other than her children, of which she has three (two biological and one step).
She loves helping people heal, meditation and self-care.
You can find her work on Instagram @the.heart.therapist.
Weekender: When and how did you get into creating art?
Pace: “I think it started when I was young. We expect or allow kids to be creative in art classes in school. I always liked drawing. It’s how I found I could express myself as a kid.”
Weekender: Who are some of your biggest artistic influences?
Pace: “There is a woman named Christina Sutra…she’s an Instagram-famous artist. She is self-taught and she does a lot of dance movement, listens to music and does yoga. She does the fluid pour-painting that I like to do and it has given me the freedom to be my own artist. Other artists that I like include Alex Grey; he is about the body and the chakras and the meridians and the energy field that surrounds us, so I reference a lot of his works.”
Weekender: What in life inspires you to create?
Pace: “I look for a lot of inspiration in nature; in animals or places I go or things that I see other people do. Also my spiritual practice. I’ll meditate and something will come up, like a figure in the sky watching over me. Right now I’m working on a panther piece because a panther came to me during a meditation. I try to take what I’m learning and work on it so that I can spend more time with it and reflect further upon it.”
Weekender: What are some of your favorite mediums to work with, and why?
Pace: “I like acrylic paint in the pouring medium. I really like not having control and just rolling the dice and seeing what comes out…and I like glitter…I love glitter and I like the different materials you can put in the paint. My sister sent me this beautiful amethyst in the mail and it broke, so I used the pieces in a painting. I like to work with materials I can find; crystals, geodes and broken stuff.”
Weekender: Are there any subjects you are drawn to that end up in your works?
Pace: “There is this spiritual piece. I just went through what is called the munay ‘ki and it is from the Andean cosmology in Peru. They used to have an indigenous rite called the nine rites of initiation. They said one of the reasons we are out of relationships with each other and the Earth and that there are problems going on is because of that. They a open sacred space where they call upon the different directions. Each direction has an archetype; the south is the snake, the west is the panther, the north is the hummingbird…to strengthen my relationship with these different archetypes I’m making art about them. My favorite subject is ‘who am I?’ That’s always changing.”
Weekender: How do different emotions affect your creativity?
Pace: “They are everything. I was angry today and holding on to the emotion while dealing with other people. I drew a soul card that had to do with facing your adversaries. I realized I was angry, but I was angry because of what was coming at me. I didn’t want to hold it or carry it, so I allowed myself to totally let go of it. I wanted to see my anger differently. Using art is a way to deal with our emotions and how we express ourselves. It’s not bad to be angry, but it isn’t something we want to hold on to. It’s good to look into where the anger comes from.”
Weekender: What is your creative process?
Pace: “I’m a hot mess. At my house, there is paint all over and my husband is a neat-freak. I have two processes. I have my work process, which is to be present and in the moment and doing some drawing alongside somebody. Then there is my personal process, which is doing some sort of yoga and meditation/self-inquiry reflection process and then being like, ‘how can I use this as art?’ I have a little studio in my house where I light a candle and have my art supplies…I make that transition from meditation to art-making.”
Weekender: Imagine and describe a world where art is illegal.
Pace: “Oh my gosh…I feel like there would be no me because how would I differentiate myself from others? I couldn’t understand people because sometimes the best way to get into someone else’s world is through art, which is beyond words…it says so much more. I’m literally inspired by everyone else’s work, so it would be boring and dull.”
Weekender: Why do you create art? What does it do for you?
Pace: “It’s healing. I think it’s growth. I could literally feel myself growing today because I was angry and cognitively I was processing it using my thoughts and my words. When art came on board, it was deeper. It was that ‘ah-ha’ moment.”
Weekender: What makes your works unique compared with other artists in the area?
Pace: “It’s really interesting, the whole artist world. Somebody could be labeled as good or bad; but even the bad people are good and vise-versa. I try not to compare myself to anybody because I think we are all unique and good. I think what is maybe different about me is that it’s my own individual experience through spirituality and learning…through my emotions and connecting with people like my clients. I think I get a different view into people’s worlds that has definitely expanded my vision of what art is.”
Weekender: What is your ultimate goal as an artist?
Pace: “I think to be happy. It makes me feel alive and good about myself and like I’ve done something. It makes me feel like I have purpose, and in doing that, other people can do it.”