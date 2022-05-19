Siouxland artists reflect on gallery collaboration and art's importance to young people

From May 12-15, every inch of gallery wall space at Art SUX, 515 Fourth St., was dedicated to kid art.

And before you get some smart ideas, no, these pieces had nothing in common with the goofy turkey drawing that hung on your mom's fridge when you were a kid.

Instead, the art pieces of Sioux City Community School District students included sketches, collages and, even, 3D computer-generated art.

The student art show was part of a Downtown Art Walk, a collaboration between Art SUX, 3 Rivers Gallery, Gallery 103 and the Sioux City Art Center.

"Not too many people can say their art hung in an actual art gallery," Art SUX director Amy Thompson said. "We've given that opportunity to school children from elementary all to way up to middle school."

"I would've love to see my early stuff hanging in a gallery," photographer Britton Hacke said. "It may have given me a shot of confidence."

Previously an English teacher and writer before becoming an abstract artist more than 12 years ago, Thompson and her engineer husband Matt open Art SUX in the historic former T.S. Martin & Co. Department Store location last summer.

Hacke, a Siouxland's Choice award-winning photographer, was one of the first artists to set up shop at Art SUX.

For a Weekender Q&A, we asked both to critique Sioux City's art scene.

Is it my imagination or has Sioux City acquired a pretty nice art community over a short period of time?

THOMPSON: "No, you're right. Between the Art Gallery, the Sioux City Public Museum, three art galleries and Vangarde Arts, which has both fine art and performance art space, we have plenty of art within walking distance of one another."

I've also noticed art in unusual places downtown as well, right?

HACKE: "We've had an Alley Art festival -- which provides murals in downtown alleyways for the past few year. Plus we had the first-ever 'Gallery in the Sky" skywalk festival only a few months ago."

That's interesting because art is becoming more of a feature for downtown. It is almost an economic development tool or a quality of life issue.

THOMPSON: "To be honest, art should be a quality of life issue. For so long long, it was underappreciated. We've seen it in our schools when the first programs to be cut for budgetary reasons is the art department."

Which is sad since art is a great way for young people to express themselves, right?

THOMPSON: "Not just kids. Everybody can express themselves artistically. There is no right or wrong way to make art."

Why did you open up Art SUX as a place to display student art for the Downtown Art Walk?

THOMPSON: "Don't get me wrong, I love what the Sioux City Art Center does. But Art SUX is more accessible and less intimidating for students and their families."

HACKE: "They can walk in, grab something to drink at Hardline Coffee and look at art at their own pace."

WHAT WAS YOUR EARLIEST ART PIECE? DO YOU REMEMBER IT?

THOMPSON: "I did a painting that was so bad, I painted over the canvas."

HACKE: "Yeah, I was one of those kids who made the turkey out my hand. No, it was not good and certainly not gallery-worthy."

