Siouxland Artists take annual show online

Determined to continue its 75-year art show tradition, the Siouxland Artists organization moved its annual art show online.

Paula Grandell, president, said in the past they have done their show at the Sioux City Art Center; however, due to COVID-19, the Art Center had to close its doors for four months.

As a result, the show will be on the group's website, siouxlandartists.com.

Grandell said the reason for moving the show online is because it's a great way for artists to show off their work and able to get feedback.

The artists have been thankful to have a way to share their art.

The good news: "We have more people participating this year than we have before," Grandell says.

The show has 24 artists with about 40 pieces of art.

Grandell said the show will be adjudicated and it will have a people's choice award.

"People can vote online for the artwork that they like the most," Grandell said.