Siouxland Artists take annual show online

Determined to continue its 75-year art show tradition, the Siouxland Artists organization moved its annual art show online.
Paula Grandell, president, said in the past they have done their show at the Sioux City Art Center; however, due to COVID-19, the Art Center had to close its doors for four months.
As a result, the show will be on the group's website, siouxlandartists.com.
Grandell said the reason for moving the show online is because it's a great way for artists to show off their work and able to get feedback.
The artists have been thankful to have a way to share their art.
The good news: "We have more people participating this year than we have before," Grandell says.
The show has 24 artists with about 40 pieces of art.
Grandell said the show will be adjudicated and it will have a people's choice award.
"People can vote online for the artwork that they like the most," Grandell said.
Jody Donner and Carol Ratcliff have been instrumental working on the virtual show and making sure everything is organized, she said.
"I'm hoping we get some good feedback from people. It's something I think people are becoming more familiar with,"Grandell said.
Grandell is happy to see how other places doing virtual shows. She's happy to know that the coronavirus did not shut down artists and prevent them from showing off their work.
Grandell is also a part of Gallery 103, 600 Fourth St., and it will have a show Aug. 28 and 29.
Gallery 103 will have all its gallery space open, and they will be music.
"It should be fun," Grandell said.
Grandell hopes that Siouxland Artists would also be able to do their traveling show.
"We are hopeful that selected pieces (one from each SA participants) will be able to travel to various galleries in the tri-state area."
The traveling show will be at a number of sites including the South Sioux City Public Library, Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, the North Sioux City Community Library, the Le Mars Art Center, and the Blue Cat Gallery in Wayne Nebraska.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!