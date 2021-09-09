With quirky auction items and quality craft beer, Nature Calls raises funds for conservation education

How much would you pay for a rib bone of an edmontosaurus dinosaur bone or a festive wreath made out of deer antlers?

Wait, are we playing “The Price Is Right?” Sort of, since both of these items will be up for bid at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s Nature Calls fundraiser, taking place, Sept. 18, at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

“We try to include auction items a person couldn’t get anywhere else,” Dawn Snyder, the Nature Center’s education program director, explained.

Artworks made of bone certainly qualify as offbeat gift ideas. Got any more?

The auction will also have prints by the late wildlife artist Terry Redlin (pretty but conventional); a handcrafted cutting board made of black cherry and purple heart wood (uh-huh, you’re getting warmer); or individual paintings that were created by Riley-Rex and Clarabell, the Nature Center’s resident three-toed box turtles and Oz and Mona, the Nature Center’s ornate box turtles.

Ding, ding, ding, we have a winner with turtle art!