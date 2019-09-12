ARIES (March 21-April 19): Expand your mind, engage in conversations and set goals on the 15th and 16th that will help you excel. What you discover about your family background will help you choose a path that encourages you to use your skills appropriately.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Implement change on the 15th and 16th for the right reason, not because you feel emotionally challenged to do so. Focus on what works best for you and how best to use your time to come out ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Before you decide to make a demonstrative gesture on the 15th and 16th, you may want to consider toning things down and aiming for a more intimate way to share your feelings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take care of your responsibilities on the 15th and 16th, and you will avoid getting into an emotional spat. How you treat others and what you do to preserve a meaningful relationship will make a difference to what you are trying to accomplish.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put greater emphasis on personal improvements on the 15th and 16th. How you present who you are and what you can do will determine how far you will get personally and professionally.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Before you start making significant changes the 15th and 16th, at home or to yourself, consider how much money you have to spend on unnecessary luxury expenditures. Live within your means if you don't want to ramp up your stress.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Proceed with caution on the 15th and 16th when dealing with domestic issues and partnerships. Wait until you have all the facts before you make a judgment call on what someone else does or says.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Change begins within. Don't wait for someone else to take over on the 15th and 16th. It's up to you to get started if you want things done to your specification.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a closer look at what everyone else is doing on the 15th and 16th before you shout out your opinion. Be conscious of how your words will affect someone who may not share your beliefs before you speak up.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Turn a change that's heading your way on the 15th and 16th as a new adventure. Instead of looking at the negative aspect of a situation, see the positive possibilities that can unfold.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be receptive on the 15th and 16th to try something new. You may discover that you can use your skills in a different capacity that offers higher returns monetarily than you have received in the past.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't lose sight of what's important to you on the 15th and 16th. Consider what's doable and put your time, effort and money into the pursuits that will make you feel good.