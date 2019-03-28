ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for opportunity on the 31st and 1st, not controversy. There will be a fine line between overreacting and getting things done on time. Someone will use private information against you if you aren't careful.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Recapture something from your past on the 31st and 1st that inspired you, and it will bring back memories and encourage you to revisit a dream you have yet to fulfill.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll need to disperse your energy skillfully on the 31st and 1st if you want to avoid an altercation with someone over an emotional issue. Try not to jump to conclusions or act in haste.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You'll make a difference to someone you love if you lend a helping hand. Taking a unique approach when dealing with others will buy respect, trust and loyalty.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't feel you have to keep up with someone who tends to drum up debt. Learn from mistakes, and avoid confrontations and emotional spending. You don't need more drama in your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It may not sit well with someone who wants to manipulate you, but it will set a standard for what you are willing to let others get away with. Spend time with someone who makes you feel like somebody special.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen to complaints and consider what's fair. Diplomacy will be required. Don't wing it when you should plan every detail with precision. The more prepared you are, the better you'll do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your creative imagination run wild and see what you come up with. A change will do you good and encourage you to try something new and exciting. Romance is highlighted.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You owe it to yourself to focus more on your home, family and the things you want out of life. An emotional problem is likely to break out on the 2nd and 3rd if you or someone close to you is making poor decisions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change at home can determine how you live your life moving forward. Consider what makes you happy and head in that direction. A blast from the past will get you thinking about old dreams, hopes and wishes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How you handle others will make a difference to the outcome as well as change the way you manage money matters affiliated with your plans. Much can be accomplished if you channel your energy wisely.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Size down your expectations on the 31st and 1st before things spin out of control and end up costing you personally, emotionally or physically. Know what you are up against before you start the ball rolling.