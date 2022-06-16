Astro Advice

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Apply for something, take advantage of an opportunity, mix business with pleasure and network your way to success. Don't believe everything you hear, and get what you want in writing.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Cutting back and minimizing your expenditures will put your mind at ease and give you the wiggle room you require to raise your earning potential. Opportunity will knock.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An emotional situation will wreak havoc on your plans. Don't overspend, exaggerate or let anger set in when moderation and peace of mind will make things better. Avoid risky situations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make changes that showcase how versatile you are. How you present yourself to those around you will affect your reception. Love yourself, and others will see you through the same lens.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make your surroundings more comfortable, but don't overspend. You'll find a discrepancy in your financial papers or when sharing expenses. Catch up; leave nothing to chance or unfinished.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Travel, sign up to learn something new or update your image. Making a change will encourage you to get out more. Don't take on any responsibilities you can't handle. Get out and be happy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll attract interesting people, but don't put your trust in them. Show your intelligence, and know when to say no or move on to more critical tasks. Consider making changes at home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your energy into something that encourages better health and self-improvement. A physical change will help you leave the past behind. Choose peace and love over chaos.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let anyone ruin your plans. Keep your intentions secret until you are confident that nothing will stand in your way. Dig in and do the groundwork. Home improvement is encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stop dreaming and start doing. Call in those you can trust to do things your way. A change of heart will give you a different perspective regarding lifestyle and love. Embrace what feels right.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Back away from drama and focus on what you need to accomplish. Overreacting will put a costly dent in your reputation, position or status. Think before you act, and say only what's necessary.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Change what isn't working for you. Don't put up with people or situations that drain you. Don't dismiss or hide your ideas. Look for an affordable way to achieve your objective.

