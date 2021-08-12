Astro Advice

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pick up the slack and finish what you start. A unique connection with someone will lead to an unusual relationship that offers insight into different lifestyles. Leave nothing to chance.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Become the instigator and pursue your goals. An opportunity will manifest if you are disciplined, organized and apply reason and intelligence to whatever challenge comes your way. Don't back down.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Set the record straight with anyone who tries to put words in your mouth. Standing up for your rights, beliefs and reputation will impress someone who can see what you can bring to the table.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You know what's best for you, so don't put yourself in an awkward position unnecessarily. Concentrate on personal growth, physical fitness and the people and pastimes that bring you joy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll be forced out of your comfort zone if you let someone put you on the spot or take advantage of you. Refuse to indulge others or take risks that can upset your emotional or physical well-being.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Observe what's going on, and offset anything that could make you look bad or upend your plans. It's up to you to bring about change when necessary. Don't be reluctant to act. Now's the time to strike!

