Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Discussions are in your best interest on the 26th. Clear the air and find out where you stand before you make a move or change that may not be necessary. Work quietly on your own on the 27th and 28th.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An impulsive decision will lead to trouble on the 26th. Listen carefully, don't make assumptions and do your best to look at situations from every angle.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Partnerships, advancement and using your voice to enhance your reputation on the 26th should be priorities. Show strength and conviction in the way you express your ideas and plans, and you'll gain support.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do whatever makes you happy on the 26th, and it will put you in the right frame of mind to improve your relationship with someone you love. Romance is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Work with what you have on the 26th. There is no need to make a change or to fix something that is moving along sufficiently. Do what's necessary. Don't share personal information with colleagues, clients or someone trying to impress you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change begins within and should be for the right reason. Choose your path on the 26th, and you'll expand your mind, interests and your relationship with someone special. A partnership can develop on the 27th and 28th.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Gather facts on the 26th before you take on something or someone that is not likely to share your beliefs or opinions. If you want to make waves, have what it takes to survive the turbulence. Do something exhilarating on the 27th and 28th.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Sink your teeth into something that you feel passionate about on the 26th, and it will help you recognize the change you want to make to improve your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust in your ability to get things done without assistance on the 26th. Adapt to the changes going on around you, and it will be easier to follow through with your plans without interference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take your time on the 26th to figure out what you want to do next. Don't let confusion take over, or feel that you have to rush into something because someone is pressuring you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your sentiments on the 26th with someone who always makes you think and question what you are doing. It doesn't mean you shouldn't follow your heart, but you should look at every angle before making a move.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Minor accidents, arguments or an unsavory relationship will develop on the 26th if you aren't careful when dealing with sensitive situations. Pick up information, skills and connections that will help you excel.