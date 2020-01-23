Astro Advice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Gather facts on the 26th before you take on something or someone that is not likely to share your beliefs or opinions. If you want to make waves, have what it takes to survive the turbulence. Do something exhilarating on the 27th and 28th.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Sink your teeth into something that you feel passionate about on the 26th, and it will help you recognize the change you want to make to improve your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust in your ability to get things done without assistance on the 26th. Adapt to the changes going on around you, and it will be easier to follow through with your plans without interference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take your time on the 26th to figure out what you want to do next. Don't let confusion take over, or feel that you have to rush into something because someone is pressuring you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your sentiments on the 26th with someone who always makes you think and question what you are doing. It doesn't mean you shouldn't follow your heart, but you should look at every angle before making a move.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Minor accidents, arguments or an unsavory relationship will develop on the 26th if you aren't careful when dealing with sensitive situations. Pick up information, skills and connections that will help you excel.

