Astro Advice

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll get angry quickly if you let the little things get to you. Take a moment to collect your thoughts and feelings before making a move. Protect against health risks, injuries and problems with authority figures.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be open about how you feel and what you want, and you'll gain the confidence and respect of people who share your interests. Build a strong foundation, and you will make a difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Digest what's happening around you and decide what to do next. Learn through observation and explore your options before you make a move. An unexpected decision will leave you confused.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be the one to make the first move. Set yourself up for success and refuse to let anyone speak for you. Put your ideas out there and work to make your dreams come true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider what's possible and make it happen. Invest time and money into something meaningful you can share with a loved one. Don't ignore the signals someone is sending you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let anger take charge when action is required. State your case openly, play fair and give everyone a chance to help. Work alongside others to reach a joint decision.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You can have fun without going overboard. Surround yourself with people who contribute to your plans without putting you in a compromising position. Don't judge what others do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Relax; a balanced lifestyle will encourage success. You'll gain respect and friendship if you mix business with pleasure. Romance is encouraged, as is time spent with a special someone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a wait-and-see approach, but make sure you are fully prepared to act when the time is right. Refuse to let emotions or your love for someone push you to do something rash.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Getting anxious won't solve problems, but pursuing what makes you feel comfortable will point you in the right direction. Maintain a disciplined attitude and strong work ethic. Let your creativity shine.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your true feelings and adjust whatever situation doesn't fit your lifestyle. Think outside the box, and you'll devise a plan to help you get ahead without taking a risk. Don't go overboard.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Consider everything a blessing, and look for the good in everyone before making plans. Knowing what you are up against will help you look out for what can go wrong. Speak up!