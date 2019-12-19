Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make time for the people closest to you on the 22nd and 23rd. It's a busy time of the year, and it's easy to neglect the ones you love. Enjoy family, friends and your lover.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make changes because you want to on the 22nd and 23rd. Don't be afraid to take control and run the show. Being organized will contribute to making everyone you love enjoy the end-of-the-year festivities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look at all the possibilities on the 22nd and 23rd, and choose to be with the people who bring out the best in you. Planning a vacation and sharing your thoughts and feelings will bring you closer together.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Have fun with friends or the youngsters in your life on the 22nd and 23rd. A physical challenge will encourage you to get fit and to spend more time with people who motivate you to take better care of yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): No muss, no fuss. Stick to tradition, what you know and do best, and avoid getting into a spat with someone over something that doesn't really matter. Compromise will help keep the peace.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Travel plans on the 22nd and 23rd will take you back in time to a place that offers fond memories. Touching base with old friends will be a reminder of how far you've come.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Money matters will surface on the 22nd and 23rd. Don't make an impulsive purchase or take on debt that isn't necessary. Love and affection are the greatest gift of all. Be helpful, honest and supportive.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The hustle and bustle on the 23rd and 24th will be emotional if you aren't organized. Put your agenda in order, and touch base with people who make you feel at peace. Fond memories will surface on the 24th and 25th.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't reveal secrets on the 22nd and 23rd. Sharing personal information, passwords or possessions will be detrimental to what you are trying to achieve. Self-improvement should be your focus.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't leave anything undone on the 22nd and 23rd. What you offer will change how people view you. Giving time, sound advice and encouragement will make you stand out. Be a provider of wisdom, clarity and love, not trinkets.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Fix up your surroundings on the 22nd and 23rd. Putting extra effort into your appearance and considering what you can do differently moving forward to improve your life and relationships are favored.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Money, legal and health issues should be taken care of on the 22nd and 23rd. An unexpected offer will help you out and change the way you do things next year. Don't make rash decisions. Keep the peace.