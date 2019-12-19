Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make time for the people closest to you on the 22nd and 23rd. It's a busy time of the year, and it's easy to neglect the ones you love. Enjoy family, friends and your lover.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make changes because you want to on the 22nd and 23rd. Don't be afraid to take control and run the show. Being organized will contribute to making everyone you love enjoy the end-of-the-year festivities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look at all the possibilities on the 22nd and 23rd, and choose to be with the people who bring out the best in you. Planning a vacation and sharing your thoughts and feelings will bring you closer together.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Have fun with friends or the youngsters in your life on the 22nd and 23rd. A physical challenge will encourage you to get fit and to spend more time with people who motivate you to take better care of yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): No muss, no fuss. Stick to tradition, what you know and do best, and avoid getting into a spat with someone over something that doesn't really matter. Compromise will help keep the peace.

