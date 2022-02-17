Astro Advice

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider what's possible and forge ahead. Don't wait for someone to step in and take charge. Do your own thing, and take credit for what you accomplish. Be a leader, not a follower.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Rely on the information you receive firsthand. Trust in your instincts, common sense and experience to know what to take on and what to leave alone. Intelligence and bravado will be called for.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pull yourself together and target what you must accomplish. Show resilience, regardless of the distractions you encounter. An innovative approach will help you surpass your expectations.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a low-key position when working in groups and pay attention to detail. You'll want to make sure that what you present to others will far exceed their expectations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put more emphasis on home and family. If your surroundings are easy to navigate and your relationships are in good shape, it will make it easier to manage your responsibilities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't take everything others say to heart. Take on a project that requires ingenuity and creativity. Discuss your intentions with a loved one. Self-improvement is encouraged.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Focus on whatever brings the highest returns. Take a leap of faith and enforce a drastic change. Lock in plans to do something you want to pursue. Follow the path that excites you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Share your feelings, concerns and plans with a loved one. Personal growth will lead to a better understanding of life, love and how to achieve happiness. Shoot for the stars.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Fancy footwork is required if you want to make a comfortable and welcoming home. Controlling your environment, overhead and future will be easy if you let others think they have a say.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Deal with red-tape issues. Having a clear path forward will make it easier to reach your goal. Think outside the box, and you'll develop a foolproof plan. A positive change is apparent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put everything in place and leave no room for unnecessary adjustments. Establish what you want to do and refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Listen to the facts and stay grounded.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't let depression consume you. Shared expenses are not a good idea, and don't invest in someone else's future. Focus on what will make you happy and encourage your success.

