Astro Advice

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Have a plan in place. High energy coupled with intuition will get you where you want to go. Don't let anger or frustration stand between you and your dreams. Face situations head-on and play to win.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Speak passionately and pursue your goals. Share your thoughts with someone you look up to, and the input you receive will enrich your vision. Don't let disappointment set in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Do what you must, then move on to something more pleasurable. Rewarding yourself will give you the boost you need. A partnership will provide you with the leverage to explore possibilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Support a cause and do your best to make a difference. Consider what's possible and apply your skills. Enthusiasm and high energy will help you set the pace and inspire others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't give up. If you are a good listener, you will gain insight into what's possible. Play around with the facts and figures, and you'll find a workable solution. Live within your means.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your energy into something that will make you feel good about who you are and how you live. Fixing up your surroundings will give you a boost, but don't go into debt doing so.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Sort through your thoughts and feelings before you share them with others. It's essential to understand what's possible before you make promises. Personal improvements require patience.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Your hard work will pay off. The support of influential people will lead to better days ahead, but you may have to work hard to earn such confidence. Progress and rewards are heading your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Indecisiveness will be your downfall. Your decisions will help determine how much respect you receive from others. Don't let your emotions interfere with doing what's right and best for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You've got momentum; don't look back or slow down. Keep your eye on the target, and you'll reach your destination on time and with a healthy attitude. Don't be shy; recognize your strengths.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Handle domestic and financial matters carefully. Be ready to turn down anyone looking for a handout. Offer suggestions and physical assistance, but don't pay for someone else's mistake.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put more emphasis on finding the truth and taking care of anything that may stand between you and whatever you want to pursue. Listen to what's being said and offered.