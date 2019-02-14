ARIES (March 21-April 19): Networking functions, attending a seminar or setting up a meeting with someone who can offer good advice or interesting information should be your focus.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Home improvement, hosting an event or nurturing an important relationship will encourage less drama and greater productivity or constructive changes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do your own thing, keep your life simple and avoid being taken advantage of by someone who doesn't appreciate you. Look for new beginnings and expand your circle of friends.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Channel emotional energy into something creative, romantic or nurturing on the 17th. How you deal with others will make a difference and can help control moodiness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Go to the gym or take the time to engage in something that will make you feel alive. A personal change will encourage you to handle situations objectively. An offer will get you thinking about new possibilities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look over your assets and financial situation on the 18th and 19th and you'll come up with a couple of options that will help you cut costs and gain momentum when it comes to saving for retirement.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Beware of moody people on the 17th. Keep the peace, take care of your responsibilities and move on to social activities with upbeat friends. The help you offer others on the 18th and 19th should not cost you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Creative endeavors, educational pursuits and socializing with people who come from a different background on the 17th will stimulate your mind. Don't divulge information that could hurt you or someone else.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look over your personal finances, contracts and medical issues on the 17th, and make sure you have everything in order. Personal changes are encouraged. Protect your reputation and your personal information.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You cannot change others, but you can control how you respond. Stick close to home. Take care of personal affairs on the 18th and 19th. Don't let anger take over when intelligence and hard work are what's required.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you want to make a change, put things in place before you tell others about your plans. Don't sell yourself short. If you want something, go after it. Trust in your ability, experience and skills.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Social events and volunteer work are favored on the 17th. The people you encounter and the information you gather will prompt you to rethink some of the changes you want to make.