ARIES (March 21-April 19): Looking at situations from a different perspective on the 19th and 20th will allow you to see all sides of an emotional situation that you or a close friend or relative is facing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set your sights on what's important to you, and head for the finish line. A subtle change you make will boost your ego and encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone is likely to mislead you or take advantage of you if you aren't cautious. If you want to invest in something, consider putting your money into self-improvement or saving for something that will make your life better.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You'll be offered something that is worth considering. A change you want to make can be made easier if you enlist the help of willing contributors. Get involved in something you believe in.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at the big picture on the 19th and 20th, but only follow through with what's actually doable. If you are too quick to act, you will fall short of your goal. Focus on the important issues and sticking to a moderate plan.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't let emotions weigh you down on the 19th and 20th. Channel your energy into being productive and bringing about changes that will make you feel good about the way you look, what you have to contribute and who you are.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for compromise in order to avoid a standoff. Offer positive suggestions, and know when to walk away from an unsavory situation. Emotional situations will escalate.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A serious partnership will help stabilize your life. Put some thought into the direction you see yourself heading, and put your plans in motion. It's time to invest in yourself, not someone else. Love and romance is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will be waiting to take advantage of your vulnerability if you don't protect your privacy. Say little, take care of your responsibilities and walk away from temptation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to get involved in gossip on the 19th and 20th. The information someone shares will give you the wrong impression. Focus on personal growth, not trying to change someone else or meddle in other people's affairs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Dedicate your time to detail, precision and making sure you have a good handle on what it is you are trying to achieve. There will be no room for error. Take a wait-and-see approach, and let others show their true colors.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't give in to someone making a fuss on the 19th and 20th. Listen carefully, and decipher what's true and what isn't. Emotional situations will get blown out of proportion if they aren't handled carefully.