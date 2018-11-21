ARIES (March 21-April 19): Shopping for youngsters or that special someone in your life will lead to the ideal gift. A networking event or touching base with someone you have collaborated with in the past will lead to new possibilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be prepared to defend your position if someone questions your integrity or doubts your ability to do something. Determination and hard work will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You are best to make adjustments that will put you in the clear if someone else is doing something that could influence your reputation. Problems at home will stem from poor money management.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Sincerity and a good imagination will help you get the results you want at a cost you can afford. Having a handle on your end-of-year expenses and tax credits will put your mind at ease and ensure you are able to enjoy the upcoming festivities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set up a goal and a plan that will help you get ahead financially. Be aware of what others are doing. Someone will lead you astray if you are too gullible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A space that is conducive to doing something productive that has the potential to bring in extra cash will encourage you to explore new skills. Don't give in to something you know isn't feasible or right.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A change at home or work will leave you feeling uncertain about your future. Play it safe and keep your expenditures to a minimum. Don't wait until you are forced into a situation; put your plans in motion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let others know how you feel, and make special plans that will bring you closer to the one you love. A little romance will go a long way. If someone is sporting bad habits, distance yourself instead of taking part.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be torn between what you want to do and what you know you should do. Size up your situation and consider the changes you can bring about that will have a positive impact on your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Patience and understanding will help you get to the bottom of a situation that has been emotionally draining. Make sure you do everything by the book and you leave nothing to chance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Whether it's personal or professional, making sure you maintain balance and integrity will be important. Don't put up with anyone who tries to mislead you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone you work with will mislead you if you are too trusting. Take care of your responsibilities and concentrate on putting a unique spin on whatever job you do.