ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at every angle on the 26th, 27th and 28th before you make a move that might upset someone or cost you. If you want to avoid complaints or criticism, take care of your responsibilities before you head out to do more enjoyable activities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can do no wrong as long as you are helpful and compassionate. Your insight into situations as they unfold will give you an uncanny ability to position yourself favorably in order to take on whatever comes your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you exaggerate, someone will hold you accountable. Concentrate on building solid relationships with people who have as much to offer as you do. Equality will play a role in whether a partnership works.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A personal or physical change will not go unnoticed. Relationships will flourish if you are attentive and affectionate. Put your energy where it will count the most and bring the highest returns.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your intelligence, and only use what's readily available to you. Overspending is not an option. Choose smart maneuvers over emotional tactics.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen carefully; you'll realize someone is stretching the truth or intentionally misleading you. Verify facts before you make a move. Look over your options, and make a practical choice.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Knowledge will make the difference between being used and being part of something that will benefit you as much as everyone else involved. If someone puts demands or pressure on you, question what you will get out of the experience.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Set up meetings, take better care of your physical, emotional and financial wellness and aim for greater personal or spiritual growth. Romance, personal growth and home improvements are encouraged.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at the logistics of forming a partnership with someone before you make a commitment. Problems will arise if there is a disproportionate distribution of responsibilities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's OK to do things differently. Share your enthusiasm and ideas with someone you love on the 26th, 27th and 28th. You'll discover you have the support and encouragement you need to follow through with your plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How you go about getting things done will determine what comes next. If you refuse to let anything or anyone distract you, it will encourage others to trust and rely on you more in the future.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's nice to help others or to strive to make personal improvements, but have a workable plan in place before you get started. If you can't finish what you start, it may tarnish your reputation.