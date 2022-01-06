Astro Advice

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Ponder over what to do next. Refuse to let anyone push you in a direction you aren't ready to pursue. Stay focused on what's important to you instead of putting what others want first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You can enforce change. You will make a difference if you take charge. Don't count on everyone to agree with you, but the ones who do will contribute handsomely.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Go over every detail before you make a move. Don't be afraid to do things on your own if necessary. Someone may have ulterior motives, so tread carefully. Strive for a peaceful life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Surround yourself with people who share your beliefs and interests. Discuss alternatives and be a team player. Don't get worked up over something you cannot change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't step on someone's toes. Do your own thing, and leave others to their devices. Try to get along with others and to be transparent and up-front in all your dealings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Rev things up and finish what you start. How you deal with your deadlines and responsibilities will determine how vulnerable you appear to others. Refuse to let anyone lead you astray.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Live, learn and move along. Perpetual motion keeps life interesting. Explore what's available to you and share what you find with someone you respect. Keep your valuables in a safe place.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put your energy into looking and feeling your best. Strive for perfection, strength and a healthy attitude, and you will get the results you want. Be yourself and trust your instincts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Network, socialize and do something that pumps you up and gives you the drive you require to follow through with your plans. Take a unique approach to relationships and networking.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Set your sights on what you want to achieve and refuse to let anything sidetrack you. Pay attention to detail and be disciplined. Knowledge is the key to getting things done right the first time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A sudden change based on what someone says or does will leave you in a quandary. Rely on your intuition, and you'll choose what's best for you. Progress can be made.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Let your heart lead the way. Take responsibility for your words and actions, and refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. When in doubt, do your research and sit tight.

