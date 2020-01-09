Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Test your beliefs, question your motives, and determine your next move on the 12th and 13th. Think before you say yes to something you haven't had time to research.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll have more options than you realize on the 12th and 13th. Plan your strategy for the future by checking out courses or apprenticeships that interest you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An emotional matter will result in a change of plans on the 12th and 13th. Don't make assumptions or believe everything you hear.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Nurture relationships that have suffered in the past on the 12th and 13th. It's time to make amends and to show kindness and patience.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An older relative or friend will help you out on the 12th and 13th by offering insight, experience and wisdom.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Control your emotions on the 12th and 13th, or a situation will surface that warrants defending your principles, beliefs and plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend more time sorting through personal documents to find out exactly where you stand financially on the 12th and 13th.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take the initiative on the 12th and 13th to make things happen. It's essential to follow through, even if you don't feel fully prepared.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Learn to adapt and use whatever is doable to your advantage on the 12th and 13th. Someone will try to make you look incompetent or try to dismantle what you are doing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take advantage of an opportunity that pops up on the 12th and 13th, and you will be pleased with what transpires.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Opportunities are within reach on the 12th and 13th if you are open to change. Be more diverse regarding how you use your skills and offer them with confidence.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of your physical and emotional well-being on the 12th and 13th. Don't take on too much or exhaust your resources.