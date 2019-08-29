ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look over your financial records on the 1st and 2nd. Making a change or updating an agreement with the bank, insurance company or investment broker will save you money.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be careful how you handle others on the 1st and 2nd. If you are inconsistent, conflicting statements will be questioned, leaving you to come up with sufficient answers. Stick to the script or be ready to take the heat.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Socialize on the 1st and 2nd. Your charm will attract plenty of attention. Choose words wisely, expressing what you mean precisely, and be sure to stick to the truth. If you mislead someone, it could end up costing you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Settle emotional issues thoughtfully on the 1st and 2nd. Making a fuss will not bring the results you want. Kindness and compromise will encourage better relationships with the people you deal with daily and care about most.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend ample time nurturing what matters most to you on the 1st and 2nd. Accommodate family as best you can by incorporating ideas and suggestions made to generate a happier and more inviting home life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of responsibilities at home on the 1st and 2nd before someone complains. Efficiency will protect you from anyone trying to take over or interfere with your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't make a fuss on the 1st and 2nd. Secrecy is your best asset when faced with individuals who like to spread rumors. Praise others, and you will take the focus off you and what you are doing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An open mind will be required on the 1st and 2nd if you want to take advantage of information pertinent to something that concerns you or prospects someone offers you. Listen attentively, and respond cautiously.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust issues will arise on the 1st and 2nd if you or someone you are talking with offers an exaggerated point of view or adaptation of what someone else did. Avoid getting tangled up in someone else's drama.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your house in order on the 1st and 2nd. Have a strategy in place, and stick to your plan. Hard work will pay off, and the rewards will encourage positive changes at home as well as to meaningful relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): o over personal papers, documents, medical records or settlements carefully on the 1st and 2nd, and something will stand out that needs to be adjusted. Don't leave anything to chance or to someone who isn't capable or trustworthy.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't give in to temptation on the 1st and 2nd. Someone will bait you into an argument that can put you in a vulnerable position. Offer as little personal information as possible. It's best to listen more and talk less.