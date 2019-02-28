ARIES (March 21-April 19): Act fast on the 3rd and 4th. Don't let an opportunity slip away. Look at the possibilities and weed out any problems you foresee and make your move. Do everything by the book and forge ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If someone gives you a hard time, know when to walk away. Productivity should be your priority, not appeasing someone who is taking advantage of you. Don't miss an opportunity; put your energy into being successful.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Tidying up loose ends and paying closer attention to your relationships with people you deal with at work and at home will help you put your life in perspective and make choices that can prevent being taken for granted.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your intelligence, and stick to simple and moderate plans on the 3rd and 4th. You'll make a good impression if you are conscientious regarding your spending and how you handle important matters.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Verify information you receive before you apply it to what you plan to do or you share with someone else. Don't rely on anyone but yourself if you don't want to be disappointed with the results.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone will offer a suggestion that will be based on emotions and instincts. Before you ignore what's being said, consider all possibilities or you may regret not listening.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Frank communication will be necessary to ensure you are not subject criticism or complaints due to a lack of understanding or misinterpretation. Don't let a physical challenge lead to injury.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let upset and anger take over or cause you to get into an emotional situation you may end up regretting. A chance to collaborate with someone who is creative, unique and inspirational is apparent.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Protect against slander or being manipulated. Know what you want and follow through. Focus on personal improvements and positive change, not following what someone else is doing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Taking the initiative to make home improvements or to help someone going through emotional or physical problems will be rewarding. An old idea or dream should be revisited.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let anger set in, causing you to miss an opportunity or to finish something that can cause you to miss a deadline. Overreacting or indulgent behavior will stand between you and someone you care about.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Too much of anything will lead to problems. Stick to moderate pastimes and the truth to avoid being blamed for your actions or meddling in other people's affairs.