Astro Advice

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider where you put your energy and the returns you get for your hard work, and you'll get a clear picture of the changes you can make to improve your life. Action will be key.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let situations play out. It's best not to show your emotions or give anyone ammunition to disrupt your life. Listen carefully and gather information. You'll find helpful clues.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A last-minute change someone makes will give you a reason to take note and make compensations that better suit your needs and lifestyle. Don't believe everything you hear.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll get an inside view of something that will prompt you to shift how you do your job or the type of work you pursue. A change that entails a learning curve will pay off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Revisit how you feel about your relationships. Maintaining peace will be necessary if you want to avoid emotional instability. Pay attention to money matters and shared expenses.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A financial change is apparent. Do everything by the book, or you may end up owing money. Don't let an outsider represent you. Follow the rules and be transparent in everything you do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look at the broader scope of a situation, and you'll gain perspective on what you can do to improve things. Rethink your connections and direction, and you'll discover whom you can trust.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Pay attention to partnerships. Don't neglect those who have an impact on your life and plans. Be accommodating and offer common-sense solutions that will buy you time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pull things together, do the work yourself and take the credit you deserve for your achievements. Get together with people who stimulate you mentally and encourage you to focus on self-improvement.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A pick-me-up will be illuminating. Book a spa day or plan to engage in something that brightens your surroundings or makes your place comfortable. Romance is on the rise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- If you look for opportunities, you will find something that interests you. Get involved in a conversation that can offer insight into the pros and cons of something you want to pursue.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A unique relationship approach is favored. Your input will make a difference and change how someone feels about you. Take control if you want to have a say in things. Stand up and be counted.