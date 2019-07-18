ARIES (March 21-April 19): Mull over facts and possibilities on the 21st before making a decision that can affect you physically. Time is on your side, and taking a wait-and-see approach is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Simplicity and moderation are the keys to your happiness on the 21st. Regardless of any disruptions going on around you, maintaining a reserved attitude will help you avoid temptation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Partnerships will be dicey on the 21st. If something appears to be wrong, ask questions. Emotional deception is apparent. Keep busy with activities that are highly energetic and take your mind off a personal issue.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take on a progressive attitude on the 21st, even if you are a creature of habit. Branching out will be exhilarating and encourage you to make new friends and discover talents and skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You will accomplish if you work quietly on your own on the 21st. Don't let others know what you are doing. Get together with one of your peers or someone who shares your interests on the 22nd, 23rd and 24th.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't hold back on the 21st when you should be putting your plans in place. A romantic relationship will undergo a refreshing change if you reveal your long-term intentions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen carefully on the 21st. What's being said will sound intriguing and entice you, but you'd be best to play it safe and keep your distance from anyone or anything that might jeopardize your reputation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It's up to you to fulfill your dream. If you spend time on the 21st seeking revenge, you won't accomplish what you set out to do. Keep busy on the 22nd, 23rd and 24th. It's essential to take care of responsibilities before you engage in something you enjoy doing more.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Temptation will be high on the 21st, and indulgent behavior should be avoided at all costs. A change at home or to the way you live or handle your money on the 22nd, 23rd and 24th will make a difference to your health and well-being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at your choices on the 21st, and you will discover a way to please everyone without going overboard. Surround yourself with people who are right for you and support your efforts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't worry about what others are doing on the 21st. Set your sights on your goal, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. A great opportunity will be made available to you on the 22nd, 23rd and 24th.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The 21st should be all about giving back and spending time with people you care about. Love and romance are in the stars. Don't let an oversight catch you by surprise on the 22nd, 23rd and 24th.