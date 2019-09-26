ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make your relationships a priority on the 29th. Understanding what makes the people around you tick will help you motivate others to help you excel. A joint venture you want to pursue will take time and energy on the 30th and 1st.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be careful what you wish for on the 29th. It's best to take your time instead of making a snap decision when instability is apparent. Your emotions will alert you on the 30th and 1st if someone is experiencing a change of heart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Decipher what's being revealed on the 29th and how best to use the information you receive. Consider the source and verify anything you find questionable.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay active on the 29th. The less you use words and the more you do to physically accomplish your goals, the easier it will be to avoid conflicts. Actions speak louder than words.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Express your thoughts and feelings on the 29th. Talk to a friend, relative or your lover about what you want to pursue. Make a physical change that will boost your morale. Romance is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't look back on the 29th. Forward motion will get you where you want to go. Give your all. A personal change will encourage you to get involved in something new and exciting.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If change is required on the 29th, make it happen. Talking about what you want to do and not following through will lead to someone taking over and reaping the rewards.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Remain silent, listen attentively and offer little about what you are up to on the 29th. The less you divulge about yourself, the better.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your spark will draw a lot of attention on the 29th. Take any opportunity you get to persuade others to support what you want to pursue. Personal improvements can be made, and love and romance are on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone will lead you astray on the 29th if you are too trusting. Don't ignore the signs if someone uses the power of persuasion on you. Don't feel the need to pay for someone else, or to try and buy love or acceptance from a mooch.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are best to just coast along on the 29th. Be hospitable and listen to what others have to offer. Your interest will make others feel comfortable sharing private information.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful who you trust and how you handle sensitive issues on the 29th. A personal relationship will suffer if you or the other person is too demanding.