ARIES (March 21-April 19): How you react will determine the outcome of a situation that can be detrimental to your reputation, status and position. Stay focused on taking care of your responsibilities. Romance will lead to a personal decision.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your opinions to yourself on the 13th and 14th. Listen to the experts, and ask questions to clear up anything of concern. A medical or legal issue should be handled with care. Don't make a rash decision.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Once you have everything in place, you can present and promote what you've done. Don't try to change someone on the 15th and 16th who doesn't want to be changed. Be careful how you handle your money.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a moment to rethink your position on matters concerning a partnership on the 13th and 14th before you respond. A premature decision will end up costing you emotionally.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Communication can become heated if you aren't willing to compromise. Fairness will be the issue. If you cannot come to an agreement that leans toward equality, be prepared to walk away. Personal improvements are in your best interest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you want to do something that's good for you, get out of the house and get moving. A networking event will open your eyes to new opportunities. Sign up for a course or discuss your plans with an expert on the 15th and 16th.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at your relationships and finances, and consider what you can do to make improvements without upsetting the people you love. Making an adjustment at home on the 15th and 16th will help ease pressure that has been building.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick to the people who encourage you to follow your own path and express your feelings. Sharing your feelings with a friend or relative on the 15th and 16th will lead to an emotional revelation that will help you let go of the past.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get involved in an event that will bring you in touch with people who can help you get ahead. A change at home will bring you closer to someone you love. Focus on what's best for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't make a snap decision on the 13th and 14th that can affect your relationship with friends or family or your living situation. Consider the consequences that could unfold. Don't take unnecessary risks.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How you handle your loved ones or co-workers will make a difference to the way you are treated. A problem with a rule or regulation should be handled with care and composure.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can only do so much, so don't offer more because someone is putting pressure on you. A snap decision will lead to regret. Get together with an old friend or touch base with colleagues you have worked with in the past.