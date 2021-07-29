Astro Advice

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look for a moneymaking opportunity. It's up to you to make decisions to help you achieve the lifestyle you want. Keep your eyes open to discover a practical way to excel.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Press on courageously. Seize the moment and embrace exciting prospects. Don't be afraid to nudge anyone who is holding you back. A passionate attitude will help you get your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Speak up and share your thoughts. Take part in events that address matters that concern you. Don't hesitate to become a spokesperson or act on behalf of an organization that shares your beliefs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Observation is favored. Listen, gather information, formulate a plan and prepare to make adjustments that free you from things that are standing between you and what you want to achieve.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick close to home. Put time, effort and money into making your surroundings fit your lifestyle. Change begins with you, and a challenge will spark enthusiasm to turn your dream into a reality.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your guard up, your mind open and your emotions under control. You have plenty to gain if you focus more on what you are trying to achieve and less on what others do or say.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Set goals and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results you achieve. Discuss concerns with individuals who have insight into something you want to pursue. Do your part.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Assess your health, financial situation and personal life, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you tweak whatever isn't working for you anymore. A lifestyle change will promote better relationships.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look for new possibilities. An adventure will lift your spirits and get you excited about something you've never experienced. Make freedom and happiness your goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't leave anything to chance. Size up situations, ask questions and direct your energy to suit your needs. A physical change will boost your morale and give you added confidence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Live and learn. Don't let outside influences interfere with your long-term goals. Say no to indulgent situations or behavior. Work harder and smarter, while also taking some time to relax.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself. A situation will not be what you think, and responding too quickly will result in regret. Slow down, observe, and concentrate on personal gains.