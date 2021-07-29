Astro Advice

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look for a moneymaking opportunity. It's up to you to make decisions to help you achieve the lifestyle you want. Keep your eyes open to discover a practical way to excel.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Press on courageously. Seize the moment and embrace exciting prospects. Don't be afraid to nudge anyone who is holding you back. A passionate attitude will help you get your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Speak up and share your thoughts. Take part in events that address matters that concern you. Don't hesitate to become a spokesperson or act on behalf of an organization that shares your beliefs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Observation is favored. Listen, gather information, formulate a plan and prepare to make adjustments that free you from things that are standing between you and what you want to achieve.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick close to home. Put time, effort and money into making your surroundings fit your lifestyle. Change begins with you, and a challenge will spark enthusiasm to turn your dream into a reality.