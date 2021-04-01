Astro Advice

It's up to you to make decisions that suit your needs and to be the one who represents who you are, what you want and how you are going to reach your goals. Take control to find the path that leads to contentment. Work on stabilizing your financial, physical and emotional health.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take care of legal, financial and health matters. Obsessing over something you cannot change won't help you move forward. Assess your position and release yourself from negative things.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Dig into your psyche, and you'll discover something meaningful. How you use your time and structure your interactions with others will help you achieve peace of mind and a positive attitude.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Evaluate what you can do to help a situation. Don't be gullible; verify the facts and offer only what's necessary. Use any opportunity that comes along to advance. Talk to someone who can help you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do something constructive. A creative project or time spent with people who offer mental stimulation will spark an intriguing idea. Focus on fitness and taking an energetic approach to life.