ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at what is working for you on the 30th and 1st, and make the most of your day. Show compassion and understanding, and listen and learn. An unexpected opportunity will come your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take everything into consideration on the 30th and 1st before you make a decision that can disrupt your household or your position. If you feel someone will be upset, discuss your plans before you proceed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay close attention to what people say on the 30th and 1st. There will be a motive behind the compliments you receive. Question what's wanted in return before you accept an offer.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You are best not to share secrets or information of a personal nature on the 30th and 1st. Someone will blame you for meddling if you ask too many questions. Evasive instructions will result in an error.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think matters through on the 30th and 1st. If you have any doubt, say no. It's better to be safe when it comes to your reputation, work or how you handle others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep life simple on the 30th and 1st. If you take on too much or overdo it, you will miss out on something you want to do. Concentrate on taking care of your responsibilities and letting others fend for themselves.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus inward on the 30th and 1st, and consider how best to update your looks or change the way you live. Love is on the rise, and spending time with someone special is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn something new on the 30th and 1st. Whether it's through observation or trial and error, the results will be worthwhile. Spend more time on personal grooming, educational pursuits or planning your next trip.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay more attention to someone you love on the 30th and 1st and less to someone who is trying to meddle in your private affairs. A kind gesture will have manipulative motives lurking in the background.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Deal with health and legal matters carefully on the 30th and 1st. The information you are offered will not give you a complete view of whatever situation you face or the cost involved.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What are you waiting for? Do something that will lift your spirits and make you feel good about the way you look on the 30th and 1st. Love is on the rise, and making unique plans with someone will bring you closer.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will surface, and situations will spin out of control on the 30th and 1st if you let someone bait or tempt you. Do what's best for everyone.