Astro Advice

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your distance from anyone who tends to cause trouble on the 29th and 30th. Gossip, peer pressure and indulgence will get in the way of having a good time. Personal improvements and romance should be your priorities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let your emotions get in the way of the truth on the 29th and 30th. Put your health and well-being first, and rest up if you plan to bring in the new year in an exuberant manner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take the time to do something beautiful on the 29th and 30th, and you'll make someone's day brighter. Kind gestures will also make a good impression on someone you love. Romance is in the stars.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your life simple, affordable and calm on the 29th and 30th. Refuse to get dragged into an emotionally uncomfortable situation. Prepare to bring in the new year with kindness, compassion and a positive attitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look out for your best interests on the 29th and 30th. If someone wants to make a change, let him or her, but don't feel you have to follow suit and make the same decision.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend less, do more and make a difference on the 29th and 30th. Offer help in a well-thought-out manner. Set boundaries as well as a budget. Being a do-gooder is fine, but not at the expense of personal relationships, finances or health.

