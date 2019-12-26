Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay closer attention to the way you look and how you present yourself to the world on the 29th and 30th. A little pampering will get you ready for the end-of-the-year festivities. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let the last-minute change that someone makes on the 29th and 30th ruin your plans. Stay on course, and do what matters most to you. Set goals to make things happen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Relax and prepare for upcoming events on the 29th and 30th. Know enough to walk away from adversity without looking back. A romantic gesture will improve your emotional state of mind as well as your personal life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a subtle change on the 29th and 30th that will update your appearance or prepare you for a new beginning, but don't spend foolishly on something unnecessary. Do something unique on the 31st and 1st.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Express yourself on the 29th and 30th, but don't upset someone in the process. Choose your words wisely, and be kind to someone who is going through uncertainties. More compassion and less ridicule are required.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend time with people who bring out the best in you on the 29th and 30th, and options will develop that will lead to a positive change. Deal with emotional issues, and put plans in place.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your distance from anyone who tends to cause trouble on the 29th and 30th. Gossip, peer pressure and indulgence will get in the way of having a good time. Personal improvements and romance should be your priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let your emotions get in the way of the truth on the 29th and 30th. Put your health and well-being first, and rest up if you plan to bring in the new year in an exuberant manner.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take the time to do something beautiful on the 29th and 30th, and you'll make someone's day brighter. Kind gestures will also make a good impression on someone you love. Romance is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your life simple, affordable and calm on the 29th and 30th. Refuse to get dragged into an emotionally uncomfortable situation. Prepare to bring in the new year with kindness, compassion and a positive attitude.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look out for your best interests on the 29th and 30th. If someone wants to make a change, let him or her, but don't feel you have to follow suit and make the same decision.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend less, do more and make a difference on the 29th and 30th. Offer help in a well-thought-out manner. Set boundaries as well as a budget. Being a do-gooder is fine, but not at the expense of personal relationships, finances or health.