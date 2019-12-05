Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't go overboard on the 8th, 9th and 10th. If you want to make a change, start small and slow and work your way up to the goal you set. Transformation built on solid ground will encourage success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will lift your spirits on the 8th, 9th and 10th and offer some adventure into your everyday routine. Team up with someone you enjoy doing things with in order to enhance your relationship.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep whatever you are doing to yourself on the 8th, 9th and 10th. The less interference, the easier it will be to reach your goal. A change someone makes should not be allowed to disrupt your plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put on your thinking cap on the 8th, 9th and 10th, and figure out a way to give back. Volunteer your time, organize a charity event in your community or do something special for someone you love.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep a level head on the 8th, 9th and 10th. Refuse to let what others do set you off. Separate the positives and the negatives in your life, and veer toward what works for you, not against you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If change is what you want on the 8th, 9th and 10th, do whatever it takes to put your plans in motion. Romance is encouraged. Offer time, assistance and donations, and you'll make a difference.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Fix up your place on the 8th, 9th and 10th for the festive season, or do something that will make your home more comfortable, affordable or convenient. Keep a positive attitude, and make moderation a priority.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make arrangements to spend time with or discuss plans with someone you love on the 8th, 9th and 10th. What you decide will help you plan how you are going to spend the remainder of the month.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Go over personal papers on the 8th, 9th and 10th, and clear up anything that needs to be taken care of before heading into next year. Don't buy into someone's lackadaisical way of doing things.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Plan to entertain on the 8th, 9th and 10th, or make changes at home that will please your family. Togetherness will help you build strong family ties that will encourage healthy and lasting relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let a situation someone puts you in make you feel uneasy on the 8th, 9th and 10th. Speak up and make your feelings and intentions clear, and go about your business.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do onto others as you would have them do unto you on the 8th, 9th, and 10th. You will be rewarded tenfold. Attitude is everything, and what you have to offer is precious.