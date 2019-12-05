Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't go overboard on the 8th, 9th and 10th. If you want to make a change, start small and slow and work your way up to the goal you set. Transformation built on solid ground will encourage success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will lift your spirits on the 8th, 9th and 10th and offer some adventure into your everyday routine. Team up with someone you enjoy doing things with in order to enhance your relationship.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep whatever you are doing to yourself on the 8th, 9th and 10th. The less interference, the easier it will be to reach your goal. A change someone makes should not be allowed to disrupt your plans.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put on your thinking cap on the 8th, 9th and 10th, and figure out a way to give back. Volunteer your time, organize a charity event in your community or do something special for someone you love.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep a level head on the 8th, 9th and 10th. Refuse to let what others do set you off. Separate the positives and the negatives in your life, and veer toward what works for you, not against you.

