ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take action on the 5th. Get involved in activities that will lead to information regarding personal advancement and self-improvement. An offer should be looked at carefully.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Negotiating what you want will lead to an unexpected opportunity. Don't trust someone who hasn't been reliable in the past on the 6th and 7th to change or to follow through with a promise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take precautions if someone is trying to sell you something you don't want. Check the fine print and limit expenditures. Don't give in to someone who has disappointed you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make changes for the right reason on the 5th, not because someone is pestering you. Trying to make a difference or alter your life in a positive way should be your objective.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Slow down and take a closer look at what everyone else is doing on the 5th before you get involved in something that will take up time you should be spending on personal responsibilities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take the time to engage in conversation on the 5th. You will discover something you didn't know about your heritage or a subject you knew little about. A discussion with someone special will change your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your enthusiasm on the 5th will put you in a vulnerable position. Don't let anyone rope you into something for the wrong reason. Spend more time on personal growth and fitness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll be drawn to people who are unique on the 5th. Sit back and take in all the rhetoric being shared, and the information you receive will spark ideas that will improve your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look out for opportunities, and back away from disputes on the 5th. Make each moment count, and surround yourself with individuals who are an asset, not a detriment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Clear up any foreseeable problems so you can move forward without complications. A money matter should be looked at carefully on the 6th and 7th. Someone may not live up to his or her promise regarding a contract or payment you agreed on.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit on a situation you are experiencing on the 5th until you have had a chance to go over details and concerns. Don't argue over something that just needs an adjustment.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose to use your skills, experience and attributes on the 5th in a unique way that will enhance your cash flow. Thwart the use of emotional manipulation on the 6th and 7th to avoid turmoil.