Astro Advice

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't get bogged down. Take a systematic approach to knock off one chore after another. Rewarding yourself for your time, effort and patience will ensure that you don't fall behind or give up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Think matters through and don't take on more than you can handle. Home improvements will end up costing more than anticipated. Be innovative, and you'll find a way to save money.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You've got some good ideas. Don't hold back; reiterate what you want to do, and you'll find out quickly who is supportive and who isn't. Handle those you live with carefully.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be a good listener, and you'll find out information that will help you avoid a dodgy situation. Say little and keep everyone guessing until you are ready to reveal your next move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Someone's exaggerated opinion will interfere with your plans. Look beyond what's right in front of you, and you'll know what to do to avoid getting involved in something risky.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You are on the right path. Do your research and stick to a budget-conscious plan. Verify what's required to reach your goal without interference. Take care of details personally.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Draw on your experience and what you know to get what you want. Call on those you trust to come through for you without supervision. Say what's on your mind and explore multiple avenues.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make "steady and ready" your motto. It's essential to stick to a path and show responsibility if you want others to take you seriously. Consistent behavior will show that you are a leader.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get out and share your sparkling personality with others. You'll attract attention, and if you use your words wisely, you will gain support and respect moving forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Monitor what's going on around you. Problems at home will leave you confused if you are too close to the situation. Don't show anger or distress; remain calm. Choose love over discord.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Set the pace. Speak up, be brave and back your words with action. Keep your circle small and execute your plans with precision. You will accomplish plenty if you stay on track.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Concentrate on your responsibilities and map out a plan to ensure you use your time and energy wisely. Your discipline and hard work will not go unnoticed. You'll get a valuable clue.

