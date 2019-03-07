ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do what you can to monitor situations that have the potential to be misinterpreted if left to someone with less integrity. Know when to walk away from a situation that turns ugly. Protect your beliefs and your physical well-being.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stick to basics, and stay focused on what's important to you to reach a point that brings you comfort and joy. Positive change is within reach, and a steady pace will lead to victory.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will exaggerate in order to get your attention. Take a pass if someone asks for something that could put you in debt or get you into trouble.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keeping busy doing things you enjoy will take you on a journey that will lead to improvements at work, home and in your community. As long as you stick to a plan that is realistic, success will be yours.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Time is on your side, and piecing together information to verify your thoughts and feelings will help you avoid making a mistake. Allocate personal finances toward accumulated debt and greater peace of mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sign up for a seminar or meet with an expert. The knowledge you pick up will vastly improve your plans, help you cut corners and encourage you to make healthier choices and build a stress-free environment.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It's up to you to come up with what works best for you, not follow in someone else's footsteps. Be your own person. If you want to make improvements, choose to research before taking action.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): How you handle situations that can result in a no-win situation will be critical to the outcome of an emotional situation you face with someone you love. Use your intelligence to come up with a good solution.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to reason, not someone trying to coerce you into something that is costly, indulgent or bad for your health and well-being. Focus on personal improvements you can do on your own with minimal expense involved.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Much can be accomplished that will improve your personal relationship and your home environment if you prepare and organize your time properly. You will be happy with the outcome.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't put yourself in a vulnerable position because someone baits you or makes a last-minute change that leaves you at a loss. Use your intuition and power of positive thought to overcome negativity and someone's poor judgment.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There is nothing to gain by giving up more than what you can rightly afford emotionally, physically or financially. Be sure to take care of your family's needs before you offer help to outsiders.