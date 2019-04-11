ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at what you can accomplish on the 14th and what you can do to bring about positive changes that will encourage a healthier lifestyle. Listen carefully on the 15th and 16th.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Taking care of personal finances, documents that need to be updated and domestic issues will put you at ease. Abide by the rules and regulations to avoid setbacks. Do what makes you happy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Home improvements don't have to be expensive if you rearrange, clear space and do the work yourself. A garage sale will bring in a little extra cash. Be wary of someone trying to sell you something on the 15th and 16th.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Connect with people from your past on the 14th; it will be an eye-opening experience. What you discover will give you the boost you need to start something new. Let go of negativity, and put your heart into what matters most to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Protect your reputation, your assets and your emotional well-being. Learn as you go on the 15th and 16th, but don't lose sight of what's happened in the past. Joint ventures aren't likely to turn out as planned.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your involvement in events or activities on the 14th that include the older and younger people in your life will be rewarding and insightful. Personal improvements are highlighted. Personal and spiritual growth are encouraged. Romance is highlighted.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Choose where you put your energy wisely on the 14th. Refuse to let someone take advantage of you or press you to take care of responsibilities that don't belong to you. Concentrate on the projects that will make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Busy yourself with creative endeavors, research and fact-finding. Keep the peace; avoid chaos. You'll gain insight on the 15th and 16th through helping those less fortunate. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look past other people's flaws and concentrate on the positive aspects and how to bring those characteristics to the forefront. Don't let anyone interfere or cause you to miss out on a great opportunity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make it clear where you stand, what you want and how you plan to move forward, and you will prevent someone from blaming you of be misleading. Anger will not serve a purpose.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An unpredictable situation that develops on the 14th will need to be monitored carefully before you make a move. Double-check motives on both sides of the table before making a decision.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't jump to conclusions on the 14th or make a big deal out of something that isn't. Listen to what others have to say; nothing is as it appears. Being open and receptive will encourage compromise.