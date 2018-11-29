ARIES (March 21-April 19): A series of misunderstandings or mistakes will cause problems while traveling. Make sure you have proper documentation before you take on government agencies or institutions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be prepared to defend your position if someone questions your integrity or doubts your ability to do something. Determination and hard work will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You are best to make adjustments that will put you in the clear if someone else is doing something that could influence your reputation. Problems at home will stem from poor money management.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Sincerity and a good imagination will help you get the results you want at a cost you can afford. You can make a difference if you are honest and genuine regarding what you are willing to contribute.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set up a goal and a plan that will help you get ahead financially. Emotional situations will only get worse if you aren't honest about the way you feel or what you want to see happen.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A space that is conducive to doing something productive that has the potential to bring in extra cash will encourage you to explore new skills. It's up to you to protect against loss or underhandedness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A change at home or work will leave you feeling uncertain about your future. Play it safe and keep your expenditures to a minimum. Don't trust someone else to handle your affairs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let others know how you feel, and make special plans that will bring you closer to the one you love. A little romance will go a long way. Don't let anger take over; just say no.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Size up your situation and consider the changes you can bring about that will have a positive impact on your life. A lifestyle change will help reduce stress and worry. A commitment can be made.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Patience and understanding will help you get to the bottom of a situation that has been emotionally draining. It's important that you handle matters in a practical manner and that you don't let emotions get in the way of making a good decision.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Whether it's personal or professional, making sure you maintain balance and integrity will be important. Don't put up with anyone who tries to mislead you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone you work with will mislead you if you are too trusting. Take care of your responsibilities and concentrate on putting a unique spin on whatever job you do.